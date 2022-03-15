"We want the fight obviously" - Oscar De La Hoya pleads to get the Jermall Charlo vs Jaime Munguia fight signed 

Oscar De La Hoya confirms that they are still targeting Jaime Munguia vs. Jermall Charlo.

Reports surfaced last week that a bout between the two middleweight stars was nearly on the books for June 18th. However, almost as soon as talks got underway, further news surfaced that the fight was nowhere close to happening.

Now, Munguia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed that they're still looking to make the bout happen. The head of Golden Boy Promotions took to Twitter to say that their side still wants the fight, and that it's up to Showtime to allow the bout to be broadcast on DAZN.

He said:

"Jaime Munguia vs. Charlo. Listen, we want the fight obviously. Charlo is the champion, he gets the bigger cut, we all know that. That's common sense. Showtime, yes, you have the fight on pay-per-view. But I need DAZN to participate, they built Jaime Munguia, that's only fair, it's business. More platforms, more pay-per-views, more money for the fighters. What's wrong with that?

Watch Oscar De La Hoya discuss Mungia vs. Charlo below:

Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya Late night presser LIVE from The Golden Boy to all casuals Late night presser LIVE from The Golden Boy to all casuals https://t.co/vj45DgEasj

Jaime Munguia remains on the hunt for a big name next

With talks about a fight with Charlo likely off the table, it seems that Munguia will likely remain searching for a big name opponent next.

The 25-year-old is coming off a win over D'Mitrius Ballard in February, in a bout that was seen as a tune-up. Prior to the bout with Ballard, he picked up a dominating win over Gabriel Rosado in what was viewed as the biggest win of his career to date.

The hope was that a win over the Puerto Rican would allow him to get a big-name opponent next. However, nothing has come to frution. In a recent interview with DAZN prior to the bout with Ballard, the Mexican prospect revealed that he was on the hunt for a big name.

He specifically wanted to fight Gennadiy Golovkin next. Munguia said:

"I respect the opponent, I respect [D'mitrius] Ballard, but I would love to fight for a title. I've been waiting for a title shot... Definitely, I would love to fight against Golovkin, after so many things have happened. We both work together for the same streaming company [DAZN]. So, I would love to fight GGG."

Watch Jaime Munguia discuss fighting Gennadiy Golovkin below:

Golden Boy @GoldenBoyBoxing

Don't miss Munguis vs. Ballard Live on DAZN.

#MunguiaBallard Jaime Munguia is looking to show off in front of his hometown this Saturday night, February 19th.Don't miss Munguis vs. Ballard Live on DAZN. Jaime Munguia is looking to show off in front of his hometown this Saturday night, February 19th. Don't miss Munguis vs. Ballard Live on DAZN.#MunguiaBallard https://t.co/D7dIoOdtoW

Edited by wkhuff20