"He's a lot to deal with" - Jake Paul gives his prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

Jake Paul has offered his take on a potential heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Following Oleksandr Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua in their rematch, it was suggested that 'The Gypsy King' will return to the boxing ring for an undisputed heavyweight championship match against Usyk. However, the Ukrainian sustained a few injuries due to which he had to take some time off.

With the potential undisputed matchup pushed to next year, Tyson Fury offered to fight Anthony Joshua later this year in December. While it has been reported that Joshua accepted the terms for a fight on December 3 against 'The Gypsy King', nothing has been officially announced just yet.

Speaking about the same during a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, Jake Paul suggested that nobody in the current heavyweight division would beat Tyson Fury, including Anthony Joshua. He said:

"I think, man I think Fury wins. I don't think anyone in the heavyweight division ca beat Fury. Just his size, his bounce, his style, his chin, he's a lot to deal with both on the talent side of things and the size side of things."

Watch the full interview below:

Nate Diaz names Jake Paul as a possible opponent

Nate Diaz has confirmed that a fight against Jake Paul could happen following his exit from the UFC. The Stockton native recently had his last fight under his UFC contract and is eager to tap into the different verticals of combat sports, including boxing.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Nate Diaz was asked about a potential boxing matchup against Jake Paul. To which he replied by saying:

"He's [Paul] a possibility. The best-named boxers here are a possibility. Anybody who wants to fight unless you're in the toppest tier, don't even play with me. I'm ready to box anybody."

Watch Nate Diaz's interview below:

It is worth noting that there has been a lot of speculation surrounding a potential fight between Paul and Nate Diaz for a while, however, nothing has come of it since Diaz was under a UFC contract at the time.

