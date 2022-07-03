Watch: Frank Warren outlines Joe Joyce's road towards a world heavyweight title shot

Joe Joyce is on the verge of a shot at a world heavyweight championship. In his last fight, he stopped Christian Hammer in the fourth round.

Promoter Frank Warren spoke to the media after the fight:

“He is going to be out in September, we have a big show planned for September, so we’ll work on an opponent for him there. World title shot? 20th of August you’ve got Usyk and Joyce [Joshua] in their rematch, the winner of that will either get involved in a unification fight with Tyson Fury should he want it. Failing that the relevant governing bodies are ordering their mandatories. He is one of the mandatories for the WBO and he is in a really good position.”

Watch Frank Warren explain what's next for Joyce:

Joe Joyce is 36 and has successfully managed all of his opponents so far. 'The Juggernaut' is older than the other top heavyweights in Fury, Joshua and Usyk. He will be hoping that he can get his shot at a championship quick. Joyce had an extensive amateur career and only turned pro five years ago.

In his time as a professional, Joyce has risen to being named the WBO mandatory challenger. Joyce earned the status by beating the since crowned WBA (Regular) World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Dubois.

A possible fight against Oleksander Usyk or Anthony Joshua is on the cards. Joyce and Usyk have fought before in the World Series of Boxing. The tournament was a hybrid between professional and amateur boxing. In that bout, Usyk handily won a unanimous decision against Joyce. Whilst Usyk won every round, Joyce did have moments of success in the fight.

Joe Joyce took some heavy shots in his last bout

In his last bout, the four-round TKO defeat of Christian Hammer, Joyce demonstrated both his strengths and weaknesses as a boxer. ‘The Juggernaut’ was relentless, and constantly came forward and threw a barrage of punches against Hammer.

However, in the early rounds Joyce did take a few shots from the German. In doing so, Joyce also showcased the outstanding punch resistance that he possesses. Whilst taking shots in the manner he did against Hammer is not ideal, it is not the only way that Joyce can fight.

Watch Joe Joyce stop Christian Hammer:

In the knockout victory against Dubois, Joe Joyce used his jab and movement and did not take many punches. Joyce may have been more wary against Dubois, a man known for being a massive puncher. Whereas in the bout against Hammer, Joyce appeared more focused on getting the KO victory as soon as possible.

