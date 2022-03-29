"They waited for him to get old" - Trainer Joel Diaz thinks Canelo Alvarez will dominate Gennadiy Golovkin in their third fight

Joel Diaz thinks Canelo Alvarez will destroy Gennadiy Golovkin if their fight happens in September. Alvarez has signed a two-fight deal with DAZN where he will face Dmitry Bivol on May 7 for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship and then Golovkin:

"They waited for him to get old, the only thing that's going to happen is Canelo's gonna go over there and put a beating on Golovkin. Golovkin, he's 40 years old, they should have done it earlier as soon as maybe one year after the last one, not four or five years later. They created a monster in Canelo and they let Golovkin get old at this point."

The renowned boxing trainer continued by stating how he has seen the decline of 'GGG' in previous fights, especially against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, a fight which he believes Golovkin lost:

"I mean when he thought Derevyanchenko in New York I was there, I honestly thought he lost, I'll tell you straight up I thought 'GGG' lost that fight."

Watch Joel Diaz's interview with Fight Hub TV below:

'GGG' is scheduled to fight Ryota Murata on April 9 in a unification bout with the IBF, IBO and WBA Middleweight Championships on the line. However, a loss against the Japanese boxer could put the September bout with Canelo Alvarez in jeopardy.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin

The rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Golovkin goes back to 2017 when the two faced off for the WBC, WBA , IBO and IBF Middleweight Championships. Despite the majority of boxing experts believing Golovkin had won the fight, it was announced as a draw.

Watch the highlights of Canelo vs. Golovkin 1:

Due to the controversy of the first fight, a rematch took place in 2018. This time, Canelo Alvarez was awarded a majority decision victory against Golovkin to become the new unified Middleweight Champion.

Here is the full fight replay of Canelo vs. Golovkin 2:

After two extremely competitive encounters, Canelo and 'GGG' have not fought for a third time. Since defeating Golovkin, Alvarez has continued his winning streak by becoming undisputed at 168 lbs.

Golovkin, on the other hand, has been less active and has only fought three times since his last bout with Canelo. Regardless, the Kazakh managed to become a two-time World Middleweight Champion by defeating Sergiy Derevyanchenko in 2019.

It remains to be seen whether these two warriors will meet in the ring again and how competitive the fight will be. For now, both must defeat their respective opponents to set up a clash in September.

