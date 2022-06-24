Why is Tyson Fury's dad John Fury banned from the US?

John Fury has been banned from the United States over a guilty plea in regards to a 2010 brawl in which he blinded another man.

The 58-year-old is one of the main trainers for brothers Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury. While both of his sons have become big stars in the boxing ring, the father has made his name outside of the sport.

The Ireland-native was a boxer in his own right and also competed in bare-knuckle contests. Unlike his sons, however, John didn't have as stellar of a run. He competed 13 times from April 1987 to June 1995, holding a record of 8-4-1.

During his time competing, John didn't face many big names. However, he did face former WBO Heavyweight Champion Henry Akinwande in 1991, where he was viciously knocked out in round three. It wound up being his most high-profile fight.

John has mostly made his name out of the ring as a trainer to his sons. However, he's been unable to travel to Tyson's biggest contests that have been held in the United States. The reason being, he was given a 11-year prison sentence due to a fight in 2010.

The 58-year-old gouged out a man's eye during a fight at a car auction. In 2011, he was given an 11-year prison sentence, but was released in 2015. While he's a free man in the United Kingdom, due to his violent past, he's been denied entry into the States.

Will John Fury be present for Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul?

John Fury being unable to enter the United States has been brought into the limelight due to the upcoming pay-per-view brawl between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' are set to square off on Showtime in August. However, negotiations came close to falling apart between the two sides due to the fight being held in New York.

Tommy Fury apparently wanted the fight held outside of America so he could have his father present. While his brother Tyson trains primarily with SugarHill Steward, the cruiserweight is trained almost entirely by their father.

In the end, Paul won out, and the fight is going ahead in New York. With his father being unable to attend the contest, Tommy has sworn that he'll still knockout the YouTuber-turned-boxer without his team in attendance.

Tommy Fury @tommytntfury twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. https://t.co/JZFh6VAiGo The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bullshit. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk - who needs who The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bullshit. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk - who needs who 😂 twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

