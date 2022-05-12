×
Johnny Nelson is "happy" for Kell Brook after retirement

Johnny Nelson (left), Kell Brook (right)
leondeamoko
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 12, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Kell Brook announced his retirement from boxing on Saturday 7th May and Sky pundit Johnny Nelson is happy for the fellow Englishman.

It was thought that Brook might have returned to the ring after his victory against Amir Khan to face either Chris Eubank Jr. or Conor Benn. Following his retirement announcement, those rumors have been put to bed.

Johnny Nelson recently spoke about Brook's retirement with Boxing Social:

"I was so happy when I heard the news and I sent Kell [Brook] a message saying 'You won't regret this'. He's getting million pound carrots dangled in front of him. Kell's done alright, financially."

Nelson then added:

"Kell has done the right thing. [...] What a way to go out. I'm just happy for him because he can sleep at night and this is the decision I hoped he would make. I know the opportunity for him [Brook] and Eubank, him and Benn, were there. I'm glad he didn't take it."

You can watch Nelson's full interview here, via Boxing Social:

Should Amir Khan follow Kell Brook into retirement?

The two Brits didn't hesitate to express their hatred for one another when they finally met in the ring three months ago. After Brook brutally stopped Khan in the fight, it wouldn't be the worst decision for Khan to do the same as his rival and hang up the gloves.

The current speculation that surrounds Khan suggests that he might enter the squared circle once again to face Chris Eubank Jr. in another British showdown. Eubank Jr. is the slightly younger athlete and this fight may come too late for the former Olympian.

In addition to this, Khan's most recent fights indicate that he is no longer at his peak ability anymore and everybody knows that a boxer shouldn't overstay their time in the ring.

Watch the full fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook here:

Edited by John Cunningham

