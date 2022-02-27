"I was the clear winner in that fight" - Josh Taylor discusses controversial victory over Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor believes he deserves his controversial split-decision victory over Jack Catterall. In an interview with Sky Sports shortly after his fight, 'The Tartan Tornado' said:

"It was fine, I thought I was the clear winner of the fight you know. I don't know why the ref took a point off me at the end of the round I decided to nudge Jack to acknowledge him, at the end of the round. But they took a point off me for some reason. I think that's what made the score cards a lot closer, but I thought I was the clear winner of the fight."

Take a look at the interview:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



Josh Taylor reflects on his split decision victory over Jack Catterall 🥊



#TaylorCatterall | @boxxer | @trboxing "I was the clear winner in the fight"Josh Taylor reflects on his split decision victory over Jack Catterall 🥊 "I was the clear winner in the fight" 🏆Josh Taylor reflects on his split decision victory over Jack Catterall 🥊💥#TaylorCatterall | @boxxer | @trboxing https://t.co/kpG1QWZcEP

The fight often appeared quite one-sided. Jack Catterall outlanded the champion in all but one round of the fight. Catterall started off strong, finding his punches and controlling the fight with his jab. The experience he gained sparring with the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez seemed to pay off. Catterall was arguably the much better fighter on the night.

Dan Canobbio @DanCanobbio All three judges gave Josh Taylor the 11th round despite him landing just 3 punches.



Two of the three judges gave Taylor the 12th round despite, again, landing just 3 punches.



There’s your fight. All three judges gave Josh Taylor the 11th round despite him landing just 3 punches.Two of the three judges gave Taylor the 12th round despite, again, landing just 3 punches. There’s your fight. https://t.co/k3IJbqzv5G

The commentators themselves believed Catterall was the winner of the fight. A furious Catterall stormed out of the ring after the decision was announced. Fans, analysts, and professional fighters shared their thoughts on Twitter as #robbed and #robbery trended on Twitter.

Josh Taylor reveals plans to move up in weight following Jack Catterall fight

In an interview with iFL TV, 'The Tartan Tornado' revealed his plans to move up in weight following his close win over Catterall. Omar Ahmed asked Taylor if he would go to 147lbs next. Taylor replied:

"One four seven next for sure, that's my last one, yeah."

Take a look at the interview:

In the interview, Josh Taylor spoke about how it was tough to come back down to 140lbs again. This difficultly came even with his nutritionist helping him make weight comfortably. The struggles with making weight are a key reason why he will look to conquer the 147lbs division next. It will be interesting to see if declining the rematch will taint his legacy in the years to come.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Josh Taylor asked if Jack Catterall was the toughest fight of his career: "Definitely not, no. I didn't think it was that tough to be honest. I don't see how he won by three/four rounds, I thought I won." Josh Taylor asked if Jack Catterall was the toughest fight of his career: "Definitely not, no. I didn't think it was that tough to be honest. I don't see how he won by three/four rounds, I thought I won."

Josh Taylor is definitely one of the best active fighters out there right now. However, it was just not his night and he seemed to be on the back foot for most of the fight. In rounds 11 and 12 he managed to land just three punches. Given his status as a world class fighter, this was perhaps his poorest performance thus far in his decorated career.

