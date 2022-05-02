"People still want him and AJ to fight" - Joshua Buatsi talks heavyweight super fight for Tyson Fury

Joshua Buatsi thinks Tyson Fury should not retire before fighting Anthony Joshua. Fury recently knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium with a record-breaking 94,000 fans in attendance. After his victory, 'The Gypsy King' claimed that he would not return to the ring.

Joshua is rumored to have a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in July. 'AJ' will attempt to regain the WBA (Super), IBF, IBO, and WBO Heavyweight Championships from the talented Ukrainian. A win for the Brit could set up a massive undisputed clash against Tyson Fury.

Here's what Buatsi said in an interview with Seconds Out:

"Well he said that he is [retired] so we have to take his word for it. People still want to see him and AJ fight, so that would be an interesting one as well. There's always something you can do to lure someone in. But Fury might say, 'You know what? this is it.' We won't know, you and I won't know so again there's a thing of waiting and seeing."

Watch the full interview with Joshua Buatsi on Seconds Out:

Tyson Fury recently posted a video expressing how he completed a tough training session. Time will tell if 'The Gypsy King' will fight again in boxing or if he will explore other avenues such as a hybrid bout with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou or future appearances in WWE.

Will Tyson Fury fight Anthony Joshua?

A fight between Joshua and Fury is largely dependent on 'AJ's next bout against Usyk. The Ukrainian dominated the Brit in the first contest and many are picking the same result in the rematch. However, if Joshua can bounce back and get a victory this would place him back at the top of the heavyweight division.

Watch the full fight between Joshua and Usyk:

Joshua was once considered the best heavyweight in the world and a fight against Fury was rumored to take place last summer. Unfortunately, due to an ongoing arbitration with Deontay Wilder, Fury was forced to fight the American for a third time instead.

It remains to be seen if 'AJ' can make the necessary adjustments to defeat Usyk and tempt 'The Gypsy King' back into the ring.

Edited by John Cunningham