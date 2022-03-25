"Who wants to see this next?" - Andy Ruiz Jr. teases fight against Luis Ortiz next

Andy Ruiz Jr. has taken to social media to tease a potential showdown against Luis Ortiz.

'The Destroyer' has been out of the ring since May 2021, where he defeated Chris Arreola via unanimous decision. The bout was a big one, as it was his first under new trainer Eddy Reynoso. Ruiz replaced his previous trainer after a rough loss to Anthony Joshua in their December 2019 rematch.

Following the win over Arreola, Ruiz has mostly been quiet. He recently posted training videos, suggesting an imminent return to the ring. Despite previously being in talks for a rematch with Joseph Parker, the 32-year-old is apparently aiming for a different opponent.

Ruiz Jr. took to Instagram to ask fans if they'd like to see him fight Luis Ortiz next. The Cuban is coming off a knockout win over Charles Martin earlier this year. Given that both men last appeared on Fox pay-per-view, the booking would make sense.

Check out Ruiz Jr.'s post below about fighting Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz is targeting a fight with Anthony Joshua next

While Andy Ruiz Jr. would like to fight Luis Ortiz next, it's safe to say the Cuban doesn't feel the same way.

Following the knockout win over Charles Martin in January this year, he decided to take some time off. The time on the sidelines was necessary as he had to recover from a nagging hand injury.

Well, it's safe to say that 'King Kong' is ready to return. In an interview with BoxingScene, Ortiz revealed that he was healed up and back in training. He also called for a fight against former two-time Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua.

He said:

“King Kong Ortiz is Back! I am starting training this week. My rehabilitation of the hand injury is done. I am ready for anyone, including [Filip] Hrgovic. If not him then any of the top contenders. I heard rumors of Joshua looking for southpaw work. I would be honored to step in for his [interim] bout while he waits for Usyk as he defends his beautiful country. My prayers go out to the Klitschko brothers and all the Ukrainian people."

Check out BoxingScene's interview with Ortiz below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Luis Ortiz Recovered From Surgery, Would Like To Face Joshua Next dlvr.it/SM9LG4 Luis Ortiz Recovered From Surgery, Would Like To Face Joshua Next dlvr.it/SM9LG4 https://t.co/UsolD8ZVz1

While Ortiz would like to fight 'AJ' next, it's currently up in the air. The Brit's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk has had many stops and starts due to the latter's service in the Ukrainian military. However, Eddie Hearn has said that he's hopeful the fight happens.

