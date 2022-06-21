Here's how to get the Ethernity's Muhammad Ali and Manny Pacquiao NFT collections

Muhammad Ali and Manny Pacquiao have been featured as part of a collection of NFTs by a company called Ethernity.

ETHERNITY @EthernityChain Who do you bet on? 🥊



Find the entire @muhammadali and @mannypacquiao NFT collections at the link in our bio. ♾ Who do you bet on? 🥊Find the entire @muhammadali and @mannypacquiao NFT collections at the link in our bio. ♾ https://t.co/aNaIYcEQDa

Ethernity has a huge collection of NFTs from the sports and entertainment worlds. The company calls themselves the world’s first authenticated and licensed NFT platform. The entire collection can be viewed here.

Aside from Manny Pacquiao and Muhammad Ali, the company has tokens for other professional athletes from a wide variety of sports. Former UFC fighter Anderson Silva, footballer Lionel Messi, and former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal are featured on the website.

The Manny Pacquiao NFT is available in three different forms, all varying in price. There are 500 ‘Common’ versions of the Pacquiao token, which has a lowest asking price of $21. The next category is 'Epic', 150 tokens are available and the lowest asking price is $112. The rarest and most expensive category is ‘Legendary’, 25 tokens of this variety are available with the lowest asking price of $5800.

Purchasing an NFT does not entitle the owner to a copyright or physical version of the token. Legal ownership is not being bought. An NFT is like a ticket to an event, purchasing the NFT entitles the owner access to an event.

By purchasing an NFT, one buys a token that contains a text that details the address of the file.

Owners of the Pacquiao NFT will therefore be entitled to a note on the blockchain that states that one of the NFTs belongs to them. All transactions on the blockchain are on a distributed ledger, so they can therefore trade that note/token to someone else.

Manny Pacquiao and Muhammad Ali are not the only boxers that have been made into NFTs

Pacquiao's long-standing rival Floyd Mayweather has been heavily involved in NFTs. Mayweather has launched multiple NFT collections that include images and digital renders of himself being minted into NFTs.

Watch Mayweather speak about NFTs:

Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather After many months of hard work

I’m launching my new NFT Project @mayweverse



The collection will have 5,000 NFTs (5 different NFTs cards of 1,000 each).



Each card has a different rarity, utilities & prizes.



More information on the roadmap will be announced soon.



Stay Tuned🥊 After many months of hard workI’m launching my new NFT Project @mayweverseThe collection will have 5,000 NFTs (5 different NFTs cards of 1,000 each).Each card has a different rarity, utilities & prizes.More information on the roadmap will be announced soon. Stay Tuned🥊 https://t.co/SxZ916p0HP

Mayweather was also involved in a since postponed and re-located event that originally aimed to be the first NFT boxing event. Tickets for the fight with Don Moore that was set to take place on the helipad of the Burj Khalifa, were sold as NFTs. The fight ultimately took place elsewhere.

