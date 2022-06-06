Manny Pacquiao spends quality time with family weeks after failed presidential bid

Nearly a month after his failed presidential bid in the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao was seen spending some quality time with his family.

‘PacMan’ recently lost in his quest for the highest seat in his home country, ranking only third in the May 9 presidential elections behind former Senator Bongbong Marcos Jr. and outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo.

After his biggest political loss, the 43-year-old has promised to spend time with his family to make up for the grueling 90-day campaign season, and he did exactly that.

In an Instagram post, Pacquiao’s wife Jinkee shared a photo of the family seated at the dinner table. She wrote:

“The LOVE of a family is life's greatest blessing! (insert @pacquiao.emmanuel ) We miss you so much!”

The only Pacquiao member missing was Emmanuel Jr., more popularly known as Jimuel. He has been in the United States chasing his dreams of becoming a world-renowned boxer like his father.

Pacquiao's eldest son now has a 3-0 win-loss record as an amateur. The 21-year-old has been training at legendary trainer Freddie Roach’s Wildcard Gym, the same stable where his father did most of his training as a world champion.

Manny Pacquiao has high regard for George Kambosos Jr.

Manny Pacquiao took to Instagram to wish George Kambosos Jr. good luck before his biggest fight against Devin Haney for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship.

Kambosos served as Pacquiao's sparring partner in his preparation against Jeff Horn in 2017. The Filipino boxing icon shockingly lost to Horn, but he and ‘The Ferocious’ later struck up a friendship, with the Australian helping him prepare for two more title fights, including training camps in the Philippines.

In an Instagram post, boxing’s only eight-division world champion described the Aussie fighter as “one of the hardest workers” he’s ever meet. He said:

“Two amazing fighters @georgekambososjr & @realdevinhaney going to war in few moments. Having sparred and trained with George, he is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around. Good luck tonight mate.”

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old Kambosos, he was soundly outboxed by Haney in front of his homecrowd in Melbourne, suffering a unanimous decision loss and his unified IBF, WBO, WBA and The Ring Lightweight Championships at the hands of ‘The Dream’.

Still, he thanked Pacquiao for his kind words and promised to work harder on his return.

In a comment on Pacquiao’s post after his fight, Kambosos wrote:

“Thank you brother @mannypacquiao 🙏🏻👊🏻 the journey doesn’t end. Without risk there is no reward like so many times you have shown in your legendary career. Thank you for always supporting me. I’ll be back.”

Check out Manny Pacquiao's message to George Kambosos Jr.:

