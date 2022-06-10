"Lets go" - Manny Pacquiao's team shows interest in rematching Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao is open to lace up his gloves once again and face his former conqueror Floyd Mayweather Jr.

MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons revealed the same in a report by PlanetSport, noting that ‘PacMan’ would love to face ‘Money’ in an exhibition match this year. Gibbons was quoted as saying:

"Let's go... I would love to see it but Mayweather wants none of this smoke due to his ego.”

He went on to say:

"Senator Pacquiao would love an exhibition [against Mayweather]. If he was to return it would be this year - But that is a big if.”

Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, has been rumored to make a boxing return following his failed Philippine presidential bid last month.

The 43-year-old retired from boxing following a defeat to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in 2021.

Mayweather, on the other hand, retired from professional boxing in 2017. His final fight was a 10th round technical knockout win over MMA star Conor McGregor to retire undefeated with a record of 50-0.

Mayweather vs. McGregor was the second highest-selling pay-per-view boxing event of all-time, just behind Mayweather's win over Pacquiao in 2015.

Despite his retirement, the 46-year-old has not stayed away from the sport, as he has figured in three exhibition matches since 2018. His most recent fight was against his former sparring partner Don Moore, who he defeated on points.

What was the outcome of Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather in 2015?

On May 2, 2015, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. clashed in a match dubbed "The Fight of the Century" at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The battle between two of the most decorated boxers of this generation broke all pay-per-view records. It is still the highest-selling PPV event in history, with 4.6 million buys.

The fight went the distance but Mayweather, with his in-ring smarts and instincts, outpointed the Filipino by a mile. According to CompuBox, Mayweather landed 148 total punches, nearly double of Pacquiao’s 81.

As for the jabs, the American landed 67 out of 267 attempts, while Pacquiao only managed to land 18 of his 193. Though Pacquiao threw more power punches than Mayweather, the latter was still able to land more with 81 against the Filipino’s 63.

However, it was revealed after the fight that Pacquiao suffered an injury to his right shoulder leading up to the fight.

