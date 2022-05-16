"Why not Whyte or Wilder?" - Billy Nelson Reacts to Martin Bakole defeating Tony Yoka

Martin Bakole beat Tony Yoka over ten rounds in a highly anticipated bout in Paris. In a fight between the two heavyweights, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Yoka entered as the favorite.

Trainer Billy Nelson wants a big fight next and has mentioned Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder:

“Why not Dillian Whyte? Anybody in Britain, I've said it for a long while, I said to Martin last night, what about Dillian Whyte, 'I'll stop him, no problem' and he would stop him. He punches faster he has got a better array of punches. He punches harder, he is just a better fighter than Dillian Whyte that is the bottom line... Why not Wilder? He is more than capable, he cannot go back now he has to go forward."

Since the loss to Michael Hunter in 2018, Martin Bakole (18-1) is undefeated. In the next 7 fights, Bakole recorded 5 stoppages. Bakole still has world title aspirations and beating Yoka puts him back on track..

Tony Yoka, who won gold in Rio 2016 by defeating Joe Joyce, had never tasted defeat as a professional up to that point. Yoka (now 12-1) has defeated the likes of Christian Hammer and Dave Allen as a professional and was highly ranked with the IBF.

Martin Bakole vs. Tony Yoka resulted in another controversial scorecard

Martin Bakole knocked down Tony Yoka in the first round of the contest. Following the first round, Bakole dropped Yoka again in the fifth. Bakole remained in control of the fight, eventually winning via majority decision.

Two judges scored the bout for Bakole, 96-92 and 95-93. Judge Bertrand Chagnoux, however, had the bout 94-94, a draw. The general consensus amongst fight fans and boxing observers was that Martin Bakole had dominated the fight.

Billy Nelson was irate:

“When - heard 94-94 I went, 'Oh my goodness.' Even the crowd were booing, they were singing Martin's name at the end of the night. They turned completely. They knew who dominated that fight... Judging-wise surely somebody has got to investigate that. I mean some of the guys commentating the fight aren't the sharpest tools in the box when it comes to boxing, but even the guy commentating on the telly said this is a shut out.”

Probellum's Head of Talent Relations Sam Jones also got involved:

Sam Jones @mrsamjones88 I’ll go as far to say to say that draw scorecard is the worst I’ve ever seen ! That’s not incompetence at all it’s out and out cheating !!! I’ll go as far to say to say that draw scorecard is the worst I’ve ever seen ! That’s not incompetence at all it’s out and out cheating !!!

Yoka is no stranger to controversy. In the past, he was handed a 12-month ban for doping. Yokas' Olympic victory over Joe Joyce was also controversial, with some people believing Joyce deserved to win.

