"Can we just stop f****** about" - Michael Bisping wants to see Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua happen

Michael Bisping recently opined that a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is the most exciting match-up in heavyweight boxing right now.

The title picture in the heavyweight boxing division has been in flux. 'The Gypsy King', Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Oleksandr Usyk are all playing vital roles currently.

'The Count' was recently seen answering a series of questions from his fans on his YouTube channel. While doing so, he admitted that regardless of Joshua's loss at the hands of Usyk, Fury vs. Joshua is the fight that he wants to see. He said:

"Well, in boxing, Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury. Can we just stop f***ing about? And get this fight on the cards. Because it's ridiculous. And I know Joshua just lost to [Oleksandr Usyk] and they're going to do a rematch. Probably. But still, Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua, that's the fight that I would love to see."

Anthony Joshua is currently licking his wounds from his most recent upset loss against Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian outboxed 'AJ' over the course of 12 rounds to relieve him of his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

The fight took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September 2021. The judges scored the fight in Usyk's favor, with the scorecards reading 115-113, 116-112 and 117-112.

Tyson Fury vows to knock Dillian Whyte out

Fury is currently on a collision course with Dillian Whyte. Multiple reports suggest the fight is being targeted for April 23. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is being considered as a potential venue for the heavyweight clash.

In a recent video that was reposted by prominent boxing journo Michael Benson, the Mancunian heavyweight was seen working out. 'The Gypsy King' also sent a strong warning to his next opponent, promising to knock Whyte out. He recalled Whyte's most recent loss against Alexander Povetkin in his message.

'The Body Snatcher' locked horns with the then-41-year-old Russian, who knocked him out in the fifth round with a startling uppercut. The fight took place back in August 2020 at the Matchroom HQ Garden in Brentwood, Essex.

"Dillian Whyte, you're getting it you bum. Bum's getting knocked out again. But by a king this time, not by an old man of 45. You're getting it bum."

[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury with a message to Dillian Whyte today: “Bum’s getting knocked out again, but by a king this time, not by an old man.” Tyson Fury with a message to Dillian Whyte today: “Bum’s getting knocked out again, but by a king this time, not by an old man.”[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/loPIohvwJj

