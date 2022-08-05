Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga latest betting odds

Michael Conlan is set to make his return to the ring after his stoppage defeat to Leigh Wood in March 2022. Conlan will face Miguel Marriaga at the SSE Arena Belfast on August 6.

Michael Conlan is the betting favorite for the fight. The bookmakers have Conlan as a -1000 favorite for the bout. As such, he is believed to have a 91% chance of ending the night with his hands raised in his hometown of Belfast.

Fans looking to back the underdog, Miguel Marriaga can get odds of +750. The most likely outcome, according to the odds is a Conlan victory via points. Marriaga's best chances are via stoppage, but that is still priced as less likely than a Conlan stoppage.

Conlan has 8 KOs in his 16 fights and has not shown evidence of being a concussive puncher, which is why he is expected to win via points. Marriaga himself has only been stopped by Vasiliy Lomachenko and has shown that he is a tough competitor. Conlan does often get involved in brawls, but he will likely need to use his technical ability to get the best out of this fight.

Michael Conlan is coming back after a concussive knock out defeat

Michael Conlan’s last bout, against Leigh Wood, was an entertaining bout for fans and has been part of the fight of the year conversation. Conlan faced punishment, and was sent to the canvas multiple times in the bout. During the finish, Conlan was knocked out outside of the ring.

After the KO, there was concern around ringside for Conlan's condition.

Watch highlights of Michael Conlan vs. Leigh Wood:

How well Conlan has recovered from such a devastating knockout remains to be seen. It is not like he is going in against a low-level competitor in his first fight back too.

Marriaga has faced the likes of Nicholas Walters, Oscar Valdez and Vasiliy Lomachenko in world title bouts. Marriaga is a dangerous fighter, and has 26 KOs in his 30 victories.’The Scorpion’ is also coming off a loss and will want to prove that he belongs at world level and that he is a threat to Conlan.

Conlan, however, should be able to beat Marriaga if he is still the same fighter as before. The Irishman is a gifted technical boxer, and those abilities should help him come out on top.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far