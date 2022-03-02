"My country and my pride are more important to me than a championship belt" - Oleksandr Usyk casts doubt over Anthony Joshua rematch 

A huge amount of uncertainty has arisen in boxing's glamor division, following Oleksandr Usyk's latest comments about his upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua. Speaking to CNN this morning, Usyk said:

"I really don't know when I'm going to be stepping back in the ring. My country and my pride are more important to me than a belt."

The first fight between Usyk and Joshua took place last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That night in front of 66,000 fans, the Ukrainian put on a boxing masterclass to beat his British rival by unanimous decision, with the judges scorecards reading 117-112, 115-113 and 116-112.

Naturally, boxing is of the least concern to Usyk right now, who recently returned home to Ukraine to take up arms against Russian invaders. He did so alongside former Ukrainian Heavyweight World Champions Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko.

Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, who also manages the former three-weight world champion, Vasiliy Lomachenko, shared his own concerns for the current IBF, WBO and WBA Heavyweight World Champion, as he told CNN:

"They're in big danger. When the bullets start flying, the bullet doesn't care if you're a world champion. The bullet just goes through."

What does Oleksandr Usyk's absence mean for the heavyweight division?

Oleksandr Usyk's indefinite absence throws the heavyweight division into disarray, given that he currently holds three of the division's four major recognized world titles.

For the time being, the only world title up for grabs in the heavyweight division is the WBC world title, held by Tyson Fury. He will defend that belt on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium against his mandatory challenger, Dillian Whyte.

Fans had been hoping that the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte would fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua in an undisputed clash for all the marbles later in the year.

The last undisputed Heavyweight World Champion was Lennox Lewis after beating Evander Holyfield in 1999. There has never been an undisputed Heavyweight World Champion in the four belt era. Considering the current circumstances, it looks like that may have to wait a little longer.

