Everything about Oleksandr Usyk's last loss in his boxing career

Oleksandr Usyk has never been defeated as a professional boxer. The last defeat of Oleksandr Usyk’s career came at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in 2009.

In the semi-final of the men's 91kg heavyweight division, Usyk faced Egor Mekhontsev. Like Usyk, Mekhontsev was a decorated amateur. Mekhontsev ended the amaetur game with a record of 70-8, compared to Usyk’s 95-15.

The closely contested clash went the distance.

Watch the fight here:

Mekhontsev was scored the winner, but the decision was not without controversy. Egor Mekhontsev went on to win the final of the tournament and thus become the 2009 AIBA World Heavyweight Amateur Boxing Champion.

Mekhontsev's amateur career included additional prestigious titles. At the European Amateur Championships, Mekhontsev was a gold medalist in 2008 and 2010 in the heavyweight division. In 2011, he dropped down to light heavyweight and won a Bronze at the 2011 World Amateur Championships. In the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Mekhontsev won another gold medal in the light heavyweight division.

During the same Olympic games, Oleksandr Usyk won a gold medal in the heavyweight division.

Oleksandr Usyk is a two-weight world champion

Oleksandr Usyk has had a glittering professional career so far. Three years after turning professional, Usyk won his first world title.

Usyk defeated a then-undefeated Krzysztof Glowacki to become the WBO World Cruiserweight Champion. Usyk defended the title twice against Thabiso Mchunu and Michael Hunter before joining the World Boxing Super Series.

Watch Usyk stop Mchunu:

The World Boxing Super Series was a round-robin tournament featuring all four world champions in the cruiserweight division. WBC Champion Mairis Briedis, WBA Champion Yunier Dorticos and IBF World Champion Murat Gassiev were the other champions in the tournament.

The closest fight of Usyk’s professional career came in the semi-finals of the tournament against Briedis. Fans were split as to who was the winner of the bout, with some scoring a draw, some for Usyk and some for Briedis. The judges scored the bout with a 114-114 draw and a 115-113 x2 for Usyk.

In the final of the tournament, Usyk breezed past Gassiev to become the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion of the world. It was a much more comfortable win for Usyk who won via unanimous decision to unify the WBO, WBA, IBF, and WBC Cruiserweight Championships.

In 2021, Usyk challenged Anthony Joshua for the WBA, WBO, and IBF World Heavyweight Championships. Usyk was a betting underdog coming into the fight. Nevertheless, Usyk defeated Joshua to once again become a Unified Champion, this time as a heavyweight.

