Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia, Bernard Hopkins, and others make predictions for Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas are scheduled to fight on April 16th in Arlington, Texas.

FightHub TV asked a number of professional boxers for predictions, including Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia, Shawn Porter, Shakur Stevenson, Bernard Hopkins, and Timothy Bradley. Most of the boxers picked Spence to win. However, many of them noted that Ugas is underated and will likely make it a hard fight.

Oscar De La Hoya, 'The Golden Boy', picked Errol Spence to win the fight but said that it will be close:

"I don't know if it's a 50/50 fight, I have to go with Spence because of the experience and the punching power, the IQ, but it's a good fight."

When asked for his prediction, Timothy Bradley also picked Errol Spence:

"I think that his [Ugas] downfall could very well be the volume, the volume of Spence... Ugas can counter but I would say he drops his hands quite a bit... I don't see a stoppage."

Bradley also said he'd like to see Ugas be more aggressive and get more offense in than he did when he beat Manny Pacquiao last year.

In contrast, Shakur Stevenson does not think that it will be a competitive fight:

"Spence is a better fighter... I think it will be one sided."

Bernard Hopkins said that it will be an easy fight for Spence:

"Errol Spence smash him... listen, I look at the pedigree of the talent... I believe he knows he has to make statements everytime he fight. Good for us, bad for his opponent. Period."

Ryan Garcia acknowledged Ugas' ability and the controversy surrounding his loss to Shawn Porter:

"Ugas is always going to be a difficult fight for anybody. He beat Shawn Porter, know what I mean, but they gave it to Shawn."

Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas both fought Shawn Porter

Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas both fought Shawn Porter in 2019. As a result, many people have been turning to their fights with 'Showtime' in an attempt to analyze their chances this month.

Shawn Porter beat Yordenis Ugas and lost to Spence, both via split decision. He avoided picking a winner in the upcoming bout but said that it will be a great one, and a classic case of "styles making fights."

