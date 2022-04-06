"He has to go for the KO" - Ricky Hatton gives his take on the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte bout

Ricky Hatton has given his thoughts on the upcoming grudge match between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

'The Gyspy King' and 'The Body Snatcher' are set to clash later this month at Wembley Stadium. The bout will be the second title defense for WBC Heavyweight Champion Fury, who is coming off an 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder last October.

The bout is expected to be one of the biggest in British boxing history. Now, one of the biggest U.K. fighters ever has given his thoughts. Ricky Hatton gave some advice to Whyte in a recent interview with talkSPORT.

The former welterweight champion opined that the only way for 'The Body Snatcher' to win is via a finish, claiming there's no reason for him to try and out-box Fury.

Hatton said:

"I think he has to go for the knockout. Let’s have it right, he’s not going to out-box Tyson Fury, he’s not going to out-speed Tyson Fury. Tyson, for a giant, 6ft 10in, is so versatile. He showed in his last fight [against Deontay Wilder] and previous fights that he can stand close and mix it up. He can box southpaw, he can box orthodox, he can box from a distance, he’s great defensively... I think Dillian has got to go in there and go for the knockout because I can see him winning on points.”

See talkSPORT's interview with Ricky Hatton below:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is one of the biggest British boxing matches ever

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is not just one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. The bout is actively breaking records as one of the most-hyped British fights ever.

For years, there was talk of a massive all-UK showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium. Despite multiple attempts, the bout is yet to come to fruition. Now, Whyte is in for the role of 'AJ'.

The bout between 'The Body Snatcher' and 'The Gyspy King' is set for Wembley Stadium later this month. While the attendance figures were initially expected to be around 80,000 fans, promoter Frank Warren has officially gotten the clearance for more fans.

In doing so, the event is set to break an important record. The expected attendance for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte will be 94,000 fans, marking a new British boxing record.

Edited by Harvey Leonard