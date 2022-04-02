This fight will turn me into a superstar - Shakur Stevenson looks ahead to Oscar Valdez bout

Shakur Stevenson, the Super Featherweight champion, is one of the most lauded young fighters in boxing today. He will face Oscar Valdez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on April 30. The WBC and WBO World Super Featherweight belts will be on the line.

In an interview posted to YouTube by Top Rank Boxing, Stevenson said:

"I think this fight gonna turn me into a superstar."

He called the upcoming bout with Valdez the biggest fight of his life and referred to his upcoming opponent as "a dog" who will bring out the best in him.

When asked about the top five boxers in the world today, Stevenson said:

"Shakur Stevenson, number one... 'Bud' Crawford, Jaron Ennis, Canelo Alvarez, Tank [Gervonta Davis] or Errol Spence for the last fighter."

Though Stevenson said that he thinks of himself as the best boxer in the world, he does not believe that he has earned a spot on the pound-for-pound list yet.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson is from Newark, New Jersey. As an amateur, he represented the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games, where he won a silver medal. He turned professional in 2017. In 2019, Stevenson won the vacant WBO Featherweight gold by beating Joet Gonzalez via unanimous decision. Stevenson vacated the belt when he moved up to super featherweight.

On October 23, 2021, Stevenson faced Jamel Herring, the WBO Junior Lightweight Champion. Herring was coming off a strong win against Carl Frampton, who retired immediately after the fight. When Stevenson faced Herring, he demonstrated exceptional boxing ability and stopped the champion in the 10th round.

Oscar Valdez is a two-weight world champion, holding the WBO and WBC titles in the Featherweight and Super Featherweight divisions. Like Stevenson, he had an excellent amateur career and won gold medals at both the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships and the Central American & Caribbean Games.

Valdez turned pro in 2012 and currently has an undefeated record of 30-0. In 2018, he won the WBO Featherweight belt in a fight against Scott Quigg. In the bout, Valdez suffered a broken jaw but still managed to win via unanimous decision.

