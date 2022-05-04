"Betting on Tyson Fury is like betting on Floyd Mayweather" - Shakur Stevenson has high praise for 'The Gypsy King'

Floyd Mayweather Jr. famously retired as the pound-for-pound best with an undefeated career of 50-0-0. Tyson Fury has been walking through his opponents in the heavyweight division of late.

Shakur Stevenson, a potential future-great, told DAZN that betting on Fury right now is like betting on Mayweather in his prime:

"Betting on Tyson Fury is like betting on Floyd Mayweather, it's for sure… I'm telling you, Tyson Fury, if he fights any of them guys, it's like Floyd vs. Andre Berto."

Fury recently defeated mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Arena in London, England. He subsequently announced his retirement, though he previously expressed interest in fights with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, neither of which have materialized.

Tyson Fury's recent victories

Tyson Fury currently has a record of 32-0-1. His sole draw was to Deontay Wilder in 2018. The decision was controversial, as Fury dominated most of the fight despite being knocked down in rounds 9 and 12.

Fury went into retirement after an upset win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. He emerged from retirement in 2018 and took two warm-up fights before challenging Wilder for his WBC Heavyweight Title.

Following the draw, Fury took a fight with Tom Schwartz, who he stopped in the second round. He then took a fight with Otto Wallin, who he beat by unanimous decision.

In 2020, Fury stepped back into the ring with Deontay Wilder. He came with the intent to knock Wilder out and managed to stop him in the seventh round after dropping the champion twice. A rematch was made for the following year, which saw Fury knock out Deontay Wilder in the eleventh round. Both the second and third performances were dominant and showcased a newly formed style.

After Wilder, Fury did not fight until April 23rd, 2022, when he stepped into the ring with Dillian Whyte. Fury knocked Whyte out in the sixth round with an uppercut. The official decision was a TKO, as the referee waved off the fight following the knockdown. The result marked Fury's 23rd career stoppage.

Edited by John Cunningham