Shelly Finkel shuts down Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora - "No way" 

Deontay Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel has revealed that 'The Bronze Bomber' will return to boxing later this year. After Derek Chisora defeated Kubrat Pulev on July 9 at Wembley Arena, the Brit showed interest in a matchup against Wilder.

Chisora has conveyed throughout his career that he isn't afraid to fight anybody, which is clearly seen by the caliber of opponents on his resume. The English heavyweight has now set his eyes on adding the hard-hitting American to his list of opponents.

While doing an interview with PlanetSport.com, Finkel was asked about a potential matchup between Wilder and Chisora, to which he responded:

"Derek Chisora? He just edged a split-decision over Kubrat Pulev, no way."

He later added that Deontay Wilder is keen to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua. The American has not boxed since October 2021, where he was knocked out by Tyson Fury.

The 36-year-old is also on a two-fight losing streak with the aim of getting back on track to become the heavyweight king again. A matchup against Joshua or Usyk may be too much for an immediate boxing return, so Chisora may provide a more sensible contest.

View talkSPORT's Michael Benson's tweet on the subject here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel has dismissed the possibility of Wilder vs Derek Chisora: "Chisora? He just edged a split decision over Kubrat Pulev, no way." [@PlanetSportCom] Deontay Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel has dismissed the possibility of Wilder vs Derek Chisora: "Chisora? He just edged a split decision over Kubrat Pulev, no way." [@PlanetSportCom]

Would Derek Chisora make sense as a comeback fight for Deontay Wilder?

Derek Chisora is nearing the end of his career but has shown that he's still good enough to compete in big fights. The Brit would prove to be a difficult night's work for any competitior in the heavyweight division.

Oleksandr Usyk is regarded as one of the most skilled and talented fighters in the sport but Chisora made it a tough fight when they encountered each other. So far as a heavyweight, the Ukrainian has had three fights and Chisora has been the hardest challenge.

It may make more sense for Deontay Wilder to face someone of Chisora's caliber in a comeback fight instead of jumping straight into the ring against the likes of Anthony Joshua and Usyk.

Watch Usyk vs. Chisora here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far