'That bird has flown' - Tyson Fury dismisses comparison between him and Anthony Joshua 

Tyson Fury has dismissed comparisons with Anthony Joshua and claimed that 'AJ' is not even on his level.

Fury is coming off a sensational knockout victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in front of a record-breaking 94,000 people. Following his win, 'The Gypsy King' announced his retirement from boxing.

Meanwhile, Joshua is set to face Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah. 'AJ' was comprehensively beaten by the Ukrainian back in September at the Tottenham Stadium in London.

Here's what Tyson Fury said in an interview with iFL TV:

"Years ago when he was undefeated... People thought 'You know what, he can beat Tyson Fury'. Then when he got bounced off by the canvas by Ruiz, people said 'He's a bodybuilder, Tyson's right'... Then when he looked shockingly s*** in the rematch against Ruiz who didn't train a day by the way... then goes and gets beat by a cruiserweight... That bird has flown, I'm the undefeated king."

During Fury's three-year lay-off from the ring due to drug and alcohol abuse, Joshua was seen by many as the best heavyweight in the world. However, following his losses to Andy Ruiz, Oleksandr Usyk, and Fury's emphatic return, it is now 'The Gypsy King' who is the most highly regarded.

Tyson Fury claims that he tried to fight Joshua in the past

During the same interview, Tyson Fury expressed how he tried to schedule a bout with Joshua in the past but was unsuccessful.

"Joshua, I tried to make that fight six times at least, in my memory, in the past five years. I've been unsuccessful every single time because your messing with a diva, who don't want to fight. A prima donna little suckers b****. That's it, that bird has flown."

Fury and Joshua famously agreed to fight in 2021 but an on-going arbitration with Deontay Wilder meant the bout was unable to materialise.

If Joshua is able to avenge his defeat to Usyk, he will hold three out of the four belts at heavyweight. With Fury still the WBC Champion, it is possible that 'The Gypsy King' could come out of retirement for a shot at becoming undisputed champion against his British rival.

