"There's vulnerability there"- Timothy Bradley suggests Floyd Mayweather was vulnerable in the boxing ring

Timothy Bradley has claimed Floyd Mayweather had weaknesses in the ring.

Floyd Mayweather is considered to be the greatest boxer to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Throughout his career, 'Money' dominated every single fighter he fought and ended up retiring with a perfect boxing record of 50-0. However, Timothy Bradley has suggested that Mayweather could have been beaten if someone had fighured out "the puzzle".

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the former welterweight star discussed how several fighters got close to getting the better of Floyd Mayweather:

"We saw Castillo get close, I mean you know Cotto get close so like yeah, I mean you know it's a lot of guys but they still didn't figure out the puzzle but I'm just saying like, you know, there's vulnerability there."

Floyd Mayweather goes off on NBA athletes

Mayweather has criticized modern-day athletes, specifically targeting NBA players for their lack of regular game time. The former five-weight world champion pointed to the lucrative deals that these athletes relish while urging them to stay active and live up to that position.

'Money' sat down for an interview with Sports Icon to discuss a variety of things. During the show, Mayweather pointed out a few flaws in many modern-day athletes and suggested that they should be playing regularly if they're not hurt.

Having been pretty active for two decades himself, the undefeated boxer certainly does not like the approach of some NBA players. He said:

“What I don’t like what’s going on with athletes nowadays, they will play up. I mean, the NBA players, they will play a couple of games and take a couple of games off. That’s not cool. With that type of money, if you are not hurt, you need to be out there playing, because people pay a lot of money for these NBA players to entertain.”

Mayweather is a prime example of what consistency and longevity look like. Even after retiring at the age of 40, 'Money' continued to host exhibition bouts and has further expanded his business empire. He would certainly hope that athletes are able to take a page out of his book and apply that to their respective careers.

