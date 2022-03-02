"This is my final fight" - Tyson Fury announces he'll retire after Dillian Whyte bout

Tyson Fury has announced that his next bout will be his last. 'The Gyspy King' is slated to fight Dillian Whyte in April.

The 33-year-old is arguably in his prime and is coming off one of the greatest heavyweight title bouts ever. His last outing in the ring saw him defeat Deontay Wilder in October 2021. The fight saw both men get knocked down multiple times.

Despite coming off such a huge victory and being relatively young, it seems 'The Gyspy King's days are numbered. Ahead of his bout against Dillian Whyte in April, he's announced that the fight will be his last.

He spoke about his retirement in the first presser of his upcoming bout, saying:

"This is the final fight of my career, I'm retiring after this. $150 million in the bank, healthy, young, I'm gonna buy a massive yacht abroad. I'm retiring, I'm out, this is my final fight. I'm done."

Watch Tyson Fury discuss retirement in the video below:

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Tyson Fury has said he will retire after his fight against Dillian Whyte 🗣️"This is my final fight"Tyson Fury has said he will retire after his fight against Dillian Whyte 🗣️"This is my final fight" Tyson Fury has said he will retire after his fight against Dillian Whyte ⬇ https://t.co/PbQ2ayGTRX

Tyson Fury has retired once before in 2017

Many fans doubt Tyson Fury's claim of retirement after his next bout for many reasons. One of the reasons being that 'The Gyspy King' retired once before already, in 2017.

Following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, the two were set to rematch. However, the second bout quickly ran into complications stemming from a positive steroid test from Fury. He then had multiple postponements due to injuries as well.

In October 2016, Fury vacated his heavyweight titles citing issues with depression and drug use. Nearly a year later, he took to Instagram to announce his retirement. He included a simple message that stated:

""Boxing is the saddest thing I ever took part in. I'm the greatest, and also retired."

In classic Fury fashion, he took back that statement after only a few hours. However, he once again retired a few days later. For a time, that seemed like it was it. 'The Gyspy King' appeared to be firmly in retirement, ballooning up to 400 pounds.

Against all odds, he announced a comeback in May the following year. He matched up with former IBO cruiserweight title challenger Sefer Seferi in June 2018.

Fury went on to defeat his foe via fourth-round stoppage. The victory was the first in a long series of wins that capped off one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.

Edited by Harvey Leonard