"He was irrelevant" - Tyson Fury berates Eddie Hearn for losing two purse bids in a row, calls Frank Warren the new king

Tyson Fury added fuel to the fire in the long-standing rivalry between Britain's two biggest promoters, Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn. Fury responded to Hearn saying he wasn't welcome at the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte press conference in an interview with IFL TV, saying:

"It wasn't that he wasn't wanted or wasn't invited. It was that he was irrelevant here, because he wants to be the big promoter, but he's lost two big purse bids in a row. So, in your face mush! Frank Warren's the new power in these waters again. So, sit down boy! Sit down! "

This was in reference to the fact that Frank Warren has had a busy few weeks, which began with him outbidding Hearn for the Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker clash, with a bid of $1,834,050.

Warren followed that up by once again blowing Hearn out of the water in the purse bids for the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight. The Hall of Fame promoter put in the biggest bid in boxing history at $41 million, which dwarfed Hearn's bid of $32 million.

Fury's UK-based promoter Frank Warren won the highest successful purse bid in history on Friday evening, his $41,025,000 beating out Matchroom Boxing's $32,222,222. Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte is on! 🥊Fury's UK-based promoter Frank Warren won the highest successful purse bid in history on Friday evening, his $41,025,000 beating out Matchroom Boxing's $32,222,222.

Will Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren ever work together?

As boxing came to a screeching halt at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Eddie Hearn launched the hugely ambitious 'Matchroom Fight Camp'. This involved putting on boxing shows in the back garden of the Matchroom HQ.

At that point, Frank Warren realized he needed to innovate to survive and so he suggested a series of Queensberry Promotions vs. Matchroom Boxing crossover fights.

This worked to an extent, as it got the fans talking and even led to a phone call between the pair where they agreed to meet face to face for the first time.

These plans quickly fell apart, however, as Frank Warren explained in an interview with SecondsOut:

"I’ve lost track of it, lost the will to live with it. To his credit, he called me. We were gonna do it after a fight, then he couldn’t do it because he went on holiday, then he come back. I’m not some bridesmaid sitting here waiting for him. So that’s past, that’s gone."

Eddie Hearn responded sarcastically in an interview with IFL TV, which was reported in a tweet by TalkSport's Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn on Frank Warren saying the meeting is not happening: "He should stop talking about me and start talking about his fighters. 'I'm not having lunch with him now.' Oh my god, I'm absolutely devastated, how's the business gonna survive? Obsessed with me." [ @IFLTV Eddie Hearn on Frank Warren saying the meeting is not happening: "He should stop talking about me and start talking about his fighters. 'I'm not having lunch with him now.' Oh my god, I'm absolutely devastated, how's the business gonna survive? Obsessed with me." [@IFLTV]

Since then, there has been little to no progress between the pair and it doesn't seem like they are going to be working together anytime soon.

