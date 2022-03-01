"You're gonna see the difference in levels"- Tyson Fury claims Dillian Whyte is not on his level

Tyson Fury has claimed that his upcoming opponent Dillian Whyte is not on the same level as him.

'The Gypsy King' is set to make his second title defense on April 23 when he takes on 'The Body Snatcher' at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The first press conference for the highly anticipated heavyweight bout was recently held and interestingly, the WBC mandatory challenger decided to give a no-show.

However, Tyson Fury made sure to make himself available for the media in attendance. While speaking at the presser, 'The Gypsy King' claimed that people will see the difference in levels when he meets Whyte inside the squared circle.

Fury further suggested that he'd be really disappointed if he didn't look like Muhammad Ali against Whyte.

"If I can't look like Muhammad Ali boxing this guy, then I'm in the wrong position, I'm not as good as I think I am. I will chop him to bits, not a problem, I will smash his face right in. You are gonna see a boxing masterclass, you're gonna see the difference in levels," said Tyson Fury

Watch the full Fury vs. Whyte press conference below:

Tyson Fury claims he could beat Dillian Whyte with one hand behind his back

'The Gypsy King' was recently out in Dubai enjoying some time off ahead of his matchup against Dillian Whyte. While there, Fury sat down for an interview with the Dubai Eye to chat about his upcoming fight.

During the interaction, Fury was asked to comment on his probable game plan against 'The Body Snatcher' come fight night. Interestingly, 'The Gypsy King' made it known that he won't be going into the fight with a set game plan.

Fury claimed that he's going to do whatever he feels like on the night, saying:

"I don't know, whatever I feel like on the night really because I don't pay these bums too much attention to be fair. Whatever I feel like on the night, any style I can definitely beat Dillian Whyte. Even if I put one hand behind me back and one foot off the floor, I'll still beat him."

Watch Fury's full interview with Dubai Eye below:

