"I want $500 million"- Tyson Fury suggests his potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk is 'purely about money'

Tyson Fury has laid out his demands for a potential undisputed bout against Oleksandr Usyk and he wants $500 million for it.

Oleksandr Usyk recently defended his heavyweight championship for the first time in a highly anticipated rematch against Anthony Joshua. While 'AJ' did make a considerable amount of adjustments following their first meeting, it still wasn't enough to get the better of 'The Cat', and the Ukrainian ended up winning the fight via a split decision.

Following his win over Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk called out Tyson Fury for an undisputed championship match. Interestingly, 'The Gypsy King' is open to making his return to the ring but on one condition.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Fury suggested that he wants a bigger payday than Floyd Mayweather in his bout against Manny Pacquiao, 'The Gypsy King' said:

“It’s the biggest fight in the world so it needs to be the biggest pay day in the world. [Floyd] Mayweather got 400million to fight [Manny] Pacquiao, I want 500m!"

Fury added:

“I want it in writing with proof of funds. This fight is purely about money. I’m happily retired. I don’t need money, I’ve got plenty of money.”

That said, a potential matchup between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is certainly the biggest fight to make in boxing as of now. It will be interesting to see if both parties can come to a financial agreement to make the mega fight happen in the near future or not.

What did Tyson Fury think of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2?

'The Gypsy King' was quick to chime in with his opinion about the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk this past weekend. While most of the boxing world was impressed with the cracking fight the two fighters put on, Fury seemed to have a different opinion.

The Englishman took to social media to react to the fight and suggested that both fighters were "sh*te". He also made bold claims of potentially beating both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk on the same night. He said:

"Be honest with you guys, after watching that, that both of them were s**te. It was one of the worst heavyweight fights I have ever seen, it was bulls**t. I would annihlate them both on the same night, f***ing s**te. Get your f***ing chequebook out coz The Gypsy King is here to stay, Forever!"

Take a look at the post by Fury:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew