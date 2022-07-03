"I'm coming for you, Thor!" - Tyson Fury calls out Hafthor Bjornsson ahead of potential exhibition fight

Tyson Fury has called out Hafthor Bjornsson for a potential exhibition fight. Following his sensational knockout victory over Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, Fury announced his retirement from boxing.

However, 'The Gypsy King' has stated on numerous occasions that he is open to exhibition contests. Fury famously expressed in his post-fight interview after defeating Whyte that he is open to fighting current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Watch the full replay of Fury vs. Whyte:

With Bjornsson defeating fellow World's Strongest Man, Eddie Hall, in a boxing match back in March, it is plausible that 'Thor' is another possible opponent for Fury once he officially hangs up his gloves.

Here's what Tyson Fury said in a recent post on social media:

"Just finished a brutal session, and I can only think about destroying one person: Thor! I'm coming for you, Thor. You're getting it sucker. There's only room for one big dog, and that's me...Thor, I'm gonna come to Iceland and set about you, you big dosser."

Watch the full video:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury and Hafthor Bjornsson exchanging messages about a potential exhibition fight today… Tyson Fury and Hafthor Bjornsson exchanging messages about a potential exhibition fight today…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/Cv6plW0Xh7

Hafthor Bjornsson is open to fighting Tyson Fury

During the same interview, Bjornsson stated that he is open to sharing the ring with Fury and is anticipating a gruesome affair.

"I f****** love this Tyson. Me and you in the ring like f****** vikings. This is gonna be a bloodbath, but f****** can't wait. Let's do this."

Since making the switch from strongman-competition to boxing, 'Thor' has competed several exhibition contests, including one against current professional heavyweight, Simon Vallily.

Nevertheless, Bjornsson has never fought anyone remotely close to Fury's level, so he would be a massive underdog against 'The Gypsy King'.

Despite their latest spat on Twitter, there does not seem to be any animosity between Fury and 'Thor', who met each other backstage at an event. Bjornsson offered to join Fury's camp and give him nutrition tips.

It remains to be seen how serious the Brit is about fighting 'Thor'. Fury still holds the WBC belt, and there are many who believe he will return to face the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Uysk rematch on August 20 in Jeddah.

'The Gypsy King' would look to become the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion since Lennox Lewis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far