Watch: Tyson Fury receives well wishes from The Rock, David Beckham, Eddie Hall, Jason Momoa, and others ahead of Dillian Whyte fight

Ahead of his bout with Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury has received well-wishes from the likes of The Rock, Eddie Hall, David Beckham, Jason Momoa, and many more. The 33-year-old is just a day away from his highly awaited all-British battle against Whyte at the Wembley Stadium. In a video uploaded to the BTSport Boxing YouTube channel, these stars wished Tyson Fury ahead of his fight. David Beckham sent his wishes to Fury:

"Tyson, Becks here, so Wembley Stadium, what a night this is going to be, and what a night for British boxing, what a proud moment. So, I wanna wish you goodluck, I wanna wish you both goodluck ."

The Rock had this to say to both, 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Body Snatcher':

"This one goes out to my brother Tyson. Tyson I wanna wish you the best of luck in your upcoming fight, I wanna wish you and Dillian, you opponent, the best of luck. Just two great sportsmen."

Here's what Eddie Hall had to say to Tyson Fury:

"Hey Tyson just wanted to wish you and Dillian a safe fight. Also want to take this opportunity to say, what a lighthouse inspiration you are to millions, if not billions of people."

'The Gypsy King' seems to have the support of all the big celebrities and sports personalities in the world. It will be interesting to see if he can deliver on the hype this Saturday night.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte weigh-in turns into a dance party

Throughout the build-up to the fight, there was a lot of animosity between the pair, with continuous trash-talk and call-outs. However, ever since Whyte broke his silence, 'The Gypsy King' has shown nothing but respect for 'The Body Snatcher'. The weigh-ins turned into a dance party after Fury and Whyte began dancing during the face-off.

Instead of facing off against each other, they began dancing to the tune that was playing in the background. After the pair finished grooving to the beat and shaking hands, 'The Gypsy King' was heard saying:

"The WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world!"

Expect fireworks on Saturday night, since neither of these fighters are looking to play the long game. Both Fury and Whyte are looking to knock the other out cold and make a statement in the heavyweight division. It will be interesting to see which one of them fulfills their promise of a knockout.

