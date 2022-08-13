WBC President confirms Tyson Fury's retirement 

Earlier today, on his 34th birthday, WBC and Lineal World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing. Fury had retired before, but there was speculation of a return to the sport for ‘The Gypsy King’.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has now confirmed that Tyson Fury is retiring. Following Fury's previous retirement claims, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing claimed he did not believe Fury. Hearn suggested that Fury would have informed the WBC if he was to legitimately hang up his gloves.
Fury had uploaded a post on Instagram earlier today - an image of him and SugarHill Steward - and the caption announced his retirement.
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman posted a video on twitter and said:
“I just had a touching video conference with @Tyson_Fury who has confirmed his official retirement from boxing."
Fury recently suggested that he was going to return against Derek Chisora and hire Isaac Lowe as a trainer. Bob Arum and other figures from the boxing world suggested that it was a joke. Lowe is 21-2-3 as a fighter and does not have prior training experience. Moreover, ‘The Westgate Warrior’ lost his last two bouts via stoppage against Nick Ball and Luis Albert Lopez.
Now, Fury is set to exit the sport undefeated. Fury shocked the world when he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Fury beat the odds again when he came back to the sport and went undefeated against Deontay Wilder in a trilogy.
Tyson Fury’s WBC belt is now up for grabs
Now that Fury has officially retired, it'd be interesting to see who ends up holding the WBC strap.
Andy Ruiz Jr. Will face Luis Ortiz on September 4. The bout has been officially sanctioned as an eliminator by the World Boxing Council. As such, it is likely that the winner of that bout will get the chance to fight for the WBC World Heavyweight Championship.
The No.1- ranked fighter by the WBC is ‘The Bronze Bomber’, Deontay Wilder. Wilder appears likely to return to the ring on October 15 against Robert Helenius. Should Wilder come through, it is likely that he will get the chance to fight for the title against the winner of Ruiz-Ortiz. All three fighters are aligned with the PBC, so the bout should be easy enough to make.