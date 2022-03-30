"Never left my body, my soul"- Tyson Fury's trainer looks back at the Deontay Wilder trilogy

Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward has looked back at the Deontay Wilder trilogy, suggesting that the fight hasn't left his soul.

'The Gypsy King' took on Deontay Wilder for the third time back in October 2021. In what was one of the greatest heavyweight bouts in decades, Fury prevailed on top and won the bout via a 11th round stoppage.

As Tyson Fury gears up for his second title defense, his trainer SugarHill Steward has recalled the memorable encounter between Fury and 'The Bronze Bomber'. During a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, Steward suggested that he still hasn't forgotten about the fight and claimed that people are still talking about it as well.

"It was an incredible fight. It never left my body, my soul, my heart and my mind. It sticks with me, even more so when I go different places people are still talking about that fight and when we were in Vegas and different places in the U.S, one of the things they always say is, 'Oh man, that Tyson Fury, he's the one who put them hands on that boy, he put hands on Wilder'. That's one of the things they always say," said SugarHill Steward.

Watch the full interview below:

Tyson Fury wants to get into acting after boxing

'The Gypsy King' has revealed his plans to star in movies. Fury has been vocal about how his upcoming bout with Dilian Whyte could very well be his last. Moreover, it seems like the Brit has already decided upon a new career when everything is said and done in the sport of boxing.

During an interview with Chris Mannix, Fury revealed that he wants to get into acting. He suggested that a family comedy would be best for him, however, he left the opportunity for other genres open as well. He said:

"Good question. It could be a boxing movie, it could be an action movie, probably an action movie for sure. Or maybe even comedy. Family comedy I think, that'd be the best. Or we could do another remake of 'Twins', or 'Step Brothers'."

Watch the full interview below:

