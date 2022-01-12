"I'll relieve them of the belts again" - Tyson Fury sends heated message to Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

In a recent video, Tyson Fury sent out a warning to fellow heavyweight competitors Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Gypsy King' trashed Joshua for the way he lost his titles to Usyk, declaring he will be the one to bring the belts back to Britain.

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title reign came to a screeching halt after he suffered an upset loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk back in September 2021. His decision loss to Usyk marked the second time he has dropped his titles in his last four fights.

'The Gypsy King' recently went on a lengthy rant ridiculing both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Here's what the boxing heavyweight kingpin had to say:

"You know what I can't believe? That AJ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back after all my hard work of relieving him. You big useless do**er. You've let a little steroid man come up from middleweight and sat about you and take all your belts."

Fury continued:

"But he's going to have to take a real British, Lancaster whammer like me to go and relieve the useless little sted head of the belts and get them back to Britain. You useless. do**ers. Honestly. Bring them to me, your Gypsy King. Bring him to me and I'll put him into place. I'll relieve them of the belts again."

Anthony Joshua is slated to run it back with Oleksandr Usyk in an attempt to reclaim his lost glory. While the exact date of their rematch is yet to be decided, reports suggest it is set to take place sometime in April this year.

Tyson Fury set to return on March 26, 2022

While in conversation with iFL TV, Frank Warren recently revealed that the Mancunian heavyweight was looking to compete inside the ring on March 26. However, his opponent is yet to be confirmed.

Watch Frank Warren break down Tyson Fury's return to the ring right here:

The 33-year-old was previously hurtling towards a mandatory WBC defense against Dillian Whyte. However, a dispute regarding the purse split has presented several speedbumps in confirming the fight.

Fury and Co. are weighing all their options in a bid to set up a fight that works best for 'The Gypsy King'.

