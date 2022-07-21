Tyson Fury signs sponsorship deal with Morecambe Football Club

Tyson Fury has signed a sponsorship deal with his local English football team, Morecambe Football Club. The League 1 side entered the division in 2021 following their impressive run in the league below the prior year.

Morecambe won the League Two play-off final against Newport County to secure their promotion.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion looks to be supporting his local side by sponsoring the team's new kit. Fury will be promoting his 'The Gypsy King' brand on the home and away shorts for the upcoming campaign.

'The Shrimps' managed to hold their place in the division following the latest season as they finished 19th to avoid relegation.

In announcing the news, head of commercial duties Martin Thomas said:

"We have a great relationship with Tyson and are proud to wear his Gypsy King brand on the first-team shorts for the forthcoming campaign. Tyson is a fantastic ambassador for the Morecambe area and it's fantastic to have him onboard. Tyson is one of the most recognizable names in the world of sport and will bring worldwide recognition."

Thomas added:

"He will join an ever-growing list of commercial partners, alongside both local and national brands as well as local businesses the Club have signed in recent seasons. We now have a huge reach across the globe, with further presence on a worldwide stage due to this partnership."

Watch Fury's message on the Morecambe FC Twitter page here:

Is Tyson Fury a football fan?

The two-time world champion, of course, holds his biggest passion for his beloved boxing, but he is also a big fan of football. It's no secret that the 33-year-old holds Manchester United in his heart but also supports his local side Morecambe.

Fury has visited Old Trafford, the home of the 'Red Devils', to watch numerous games. He has even shared a VIP box with club legend Patrice Evra, who is considered a close friend.

'The Gypsy King' also had ambitions for his rematch against Deontay Wilder to be hosted at Old Trafford.

Watch a message to the Manchester United team from Tyson Fury here:

