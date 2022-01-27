"Today they lost $90 million" - Tyson Fury goes off on Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn

Tyson Fury has recently been gunning for a title showdown with Oleksandr Usyk over the past few months. However, based off of a recent Twitter video posted by 'The Gypsy King', it seems that bout will not be happening.

In order for Fury's match against Usyk to occur, Anthony Joshua will need to step aside. The Ukrainian won the unifed Heavyweight titles from 'AJ' last September. However, Joshua immediately activated his rematch clause, all but confirming that he'll face off with Usyk once again.

However, the past few weeks have been full of reports that Joshua may step aside. 'AJ' and his management team have reportedly been offered millions of dollars to sit on the sidelines and let a proposed Fury vs. Usyk fight go down.

Joshua has denied that he's going to step aside, and that he will rematch Usyk instead. It seems that Fury thinks that is not a wise business decision.

'The Gypsy King' took to Twitter to sound off on Joshua and his manager Eddie Hearn. Fury said:

"Had to do this video. Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua have gotta be the worst businessmen in history. Today, they lost $90 million dollars! Godd*** son of a b******! Crazy a**!"

Watch Tyson Fury's video on Twitter below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury on Instagram: “Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua have gotta be the worst businessmen in history. Today they lost $90million.” Tyson Fury on Instagram: “Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua have gotta be the worst businessmen in history. Today they lost $90million.”[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/cEDfcqOYes

Tyson Fury's future in the boxing ring remains in doubt

Tyson Fury has been out of competition since his victory over Deontay Wilder in October 2021. 'The Gyspy King' defeated 'The Bronze Bomber' to end their trilogy with an 11th round knockout. The fight was billed as the best fight of the year by many fans and pundits.

Fury was expected to unify the WBC Heavyweight title with Interim WBC titleholder Dillian Whyte in March. However, talks between the two sides have hit a wall. As 'The Villain' has stated that he would need a better split of the purse in order to take the fight.

As a result, Fury began to target a fight with the unified Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, due to Joshua's rematch clause still being active, it seems that fight won't happen either.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Fury doesn't seem to have a set opponent for his return to the ring, fans can expect details of 'The Gypsy King's' next bout to unravel in the days to come.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim