Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte set to be confirmed next week

After multiple postponements and purse bid attempts, Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is finally set to be confirmed next week.

The bout is nearly official. Frank Warren and Queensberry promotions won the rights to the WBC Heavyweight championship bout earlier this week for a staggering $41 million, after multiple purse bid postponements. The $41 million spent on the purse bid is a boxing record.

The bout was ordered months ago, but was nearly called off. 'The Gypsy King' attempted to arrange a megafight with WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, Fury and his team were unable to get Anthony Joshua to budge on a step-aside deal.

Joshua activated a rematch clause with the Ukrainian following their September 2021 bout, where the British boxer lost his heavyweight titles. Despite negotiations with 'AJ's' team getting deeper, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement.

Now, with the purse bid done and Joshua out of the scene, Fury and Whyte are set to clash. According to a recent tweet from talkSPORT's Michael Benson, the fight will shortly have a date and venue.

Benson also added that April 23rd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff is the leading target for the heavyweight championship bout.

See Michael Benson's tweet below confirming Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte:

April 23rd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff reported to be the target. Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte will be officially announced next week with a confirmed date and venue, Frank Warren has revealed.

Tyson Fury has been out of action since October 2021

Tyson Fury's bout with Dillian Whyte will be his first of 2022. 'The Gypsy King's last trip to the ring saw one of the greatest Heavyweight boxing matches of all time.

Fury squared off against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout in October 2021. The British boxer had previously had a draw with 'Bronze Bomber' in their first encounter in December 2018. However, Fury destroyed Wilder in their 2020 rematch to claim the WBC Heavyweight title, winning via a seventh round TKO.

Their trilogy bout then saw both men get dropped and hurt multiple times throughout. The fight came to a close in the 11th round as Fury dropped Wilder for the third and final time. The match was quickly hailed by many as the best fight of the year, and arguably the best Heavyweight clash of all time.

The fight saw 'The Gyspy King' retain his WBC Heavyweight gold and also set him up for the clash against the WBC interim Heavyweight titleholder Dillian Whyte.

