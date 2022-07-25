18-year-old undefeated boxer dies after sparring session

On July 23 it was confirmed that boxer Miracle Amaeze had passed away after being knocked out in a sparring session. The Nigerian boxer was knocked down twice with the second hit being much more lethal.

Amaeze's heartbreaking passing comes just weeks after South African lightweight Simiso Buthelezi also lost his life in the ring. Buthelezi suffered a blood clot during one of his professional fights and later passed away in a coma.

The South African received some hits to the head during his fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa in June, which caused the injury. It then resulted in the lightweight entering the corner of the ring and throwing punches into thin air until the referee waved the fight off.

Following Amaeze's death, his promotional team Monarch Promotions put out a statement:

"With heavy and sorrowful hearts, we are very sad to announce the untimely passing of our Young Champ Miracle Amaeze. Although you have gone too soon, your legacy remains in our hearts. May God accept you and keep you till we all meet again. Forever in our hearts Young Champ."

Who was undefeated boxer Miracle Amaeze?

Amaeze was a 18-year-old professional boxer who held a record of 2-0. The Nigerian was a light heavyweight whose two victories came via knockout.

The young fighter was tipped by boxing fans in his country to be a potential future world champion for Nigeria.

Amaeze fought with rare agility for a heavyweight and was very light on his feet, which allowed him to be very effective with his jab. His defensive skills were also very impressive, especially in his matchup against Idowu Babtunde.

In both of his contests, his knockouts were finalized in the first-round and were both staged in his home town. His most recent bout was just three weeks ago on July 1.

Watch Miracle Amaeze vs. Idowu Babtunde here:

