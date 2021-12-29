Watch: When Tyson Fury punched a bag so hard that the ceiling gave way and collapsed

It's no secret that Tyson Fury is a heavy hitter. He has recorded 22 knockouts over the course of his storied career.

'The Gypsy King' has proved the power he possesses in his punches time and time again. However, one instance shocked fans more than usual, with Fury bringing the roof down with his strike, quite literally.

In a video that Tyson Fury posted on Instagram back in November 2020, the Englishman can be seen working on a heavy bag. However, what followed was something that no one expected.

Fury hit the bag with a series of combinations, but he struck it a tad harder than he should have, resulting in the ceiling collapsing. This forced the heavyweight champ to dodge scraps of the ceiling with his rapid head movement. He captioned the post with a warning to his opponents.

"This is what’s coming for everyone 2021 to infinity."

Catch the crazy video below:

Tyson Fury is looking at a busy 2022

Up until recently, Tyson Fury was on a collision course with Dillian Whyte. The clash would have been a mandatory defense of his WBC heavyweight title. However, based on recent developments and updates from Bob Arum, it seems like Whyte may have to make way for Andy Ruiz or Robert Helenius.

Whyte's camp is looking for greater remuneration, which has been described as the biggest reason behind the fight potentially falling through.

IFL TV @IFLTV



• Offered a guarantee of $5M to Dillian Whyte, but they want $10M+ 💵



• Splits being determined by an Arbitrator 👨‍⚖️



• Next will be Andy Ruiz Jr (Las Vegas 🇺🇸) or Robert Helenius (Manchester 🇬🇧)



• WBC title will not be on the line ❌ Latest from @BobArum on @Tyson_Fury • Offered a guarantee of $5M to Dillian Whyte, but they want $10M+ 💵• Splits being determined by an Arbitrator 👨‍⚖️• Next will be Andy Ruiz Jr (Las Vegas 🇺🇸) or Robert Helenius (Manchester 🇬🇧)• WBC title will not be on the line ❌ Latest from @BobArum on @Tyson_Fury: • Offered a guarantee of $5M to Dillian Whyte, but they want $10M+ 💵• Splits being determined by an Arbitrator 👨‍⚖️• Next will be Andy Ruiz Jr (Las Vegas 🇺🇸) or Robert Helenius (Manchester 🇬🇧)• WBC title will not be on the line ❌ https://t.co/Z7ZTrQEO3k

Andy Ruiz is currently coming off a resurgent win against Chris Arreola. The rebound performance came after Ruiz suffered a loss at the hands of Anthony Joshua in their rematch. The Finnish Helenius, on the other hand, would be looking to build on his three-fight win streak.

Bob Arum also appears to be hoping to set up a fight between Tyson Fury and the winner of the expected rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

With a potential return against Ruiz or Helenius in early 2022, Tyson Fury could go on to fight his second contest against Usyk or Joshua later in the year.

