"I think the current frontrunner is to retire" - Ben Shalom believes Kell Brook will hang up his gloves

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, boxxer promoter Ben Shalom stated that he believes Kell Brook is likely to retire after his victory over Amir Khan.

"I think the current frontrunner is to retire, I think he had such a good performance and he's going out on such a high and he says it was the best night of his career. He waited for that chance for so long against Amir Khan, he got it, he performed, he looked a million dollars"

However, Shalom is still not ruling out a return for 'The Special One' who could be in line for another massive fight if he chooses to continue his boxing career.

"But when you look that good, and when your trainer thinks you can go on as well, I think Dominic feels like he can still go. That means you're going to get options, whether it's Eubank Jr, Conor Benn, Thurman, Garcia or even Josh Taylor, there might be an option"

Here is the full Sky Sports interview with Ben Shalom:

Should Kell Brook retire?

Kell Brook produced one of the best performances of his career when he stopped Amir Khan in the 6th round. Fighting at a catchweight of 149 pounds, 'Special K' looked strong, fast and explosive as he dominated his bitter rival during the entire contest.

Despite struggling to make the welterweight limit throughout his career, the extra two pounds along with a reported six months of training allowed Kell Brook to perform at his absolute best.

Prior to the recent British grudge match, it was almost a foregone conclusion that both fighters would get their final payday and retire. But few expected Brook to look as sensational as he did against an over-the-hill Khan.

At the age of 35, Kell Brook is not as fresh as he used to be. However, his impressive performance has opened the door for more lucrative fights.

Chris Eubank Jr was quick to call out Brook following his victory over Khan and believes a fight at 160 pounds is possible.

On the other hand, Conor Benn is also keen to prove himself against an ex-world champion.

Since beating Shawn Porter to capture the IBF Welterweight title and defeating Khan, Brook has nothing left to prove. It is yet to be seen, though, if a high-paying offer can tempt him to keep fighting.

