"I think he'll win by stoppage" - Dave Allen believes Oleksandr Usyk will beat Anthony Joshua again in the rematch

Dave Allen is backing Oleksandr Uysk to defeat Anthony Joshua again on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 30-year-old British heavyweight believes the addition of Robert Garcia to Joshua's team will make the former heavyweight titleholder too aggressive, which could lead to him getting hurt in the fight.

Joshua and Usyk last fought back in September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Ukrainian dominated 'AJ' over 12 rounds to claim a points decision and capture the WBA, IBF and WBO Heavyweight Championships.

Following his loss, Joshua was heavily criticized for trying to outbox Usyk instead of imposing his distinct physical advantages on his smaller opponent. 'AJ' has since brought in Garcia to reignite the ruthless style that he showcased early in his career.

Here's what Allen said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"I think if Joshua knocks him out with one shot, it wouldn't surprise me... He can punch, he's dangerous, Usyk is a naturally smaller man. I think Usyk win, I think he'll win by stoppage. I think [Robert] Garcia will send Joshua out there aggressive. That will be his undoing, he'll walk onto something."

Robert Garcia suggests Anthony Joshua will not be reckless in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Despite many believing that Anthony Joshua must throw caution to the wind against Usyk, Garcia has implied that 'AJ' will remain smart with his aggression.

The Ring's 2011 Trainer of the Year said in a recent interview with Boxing Social:

"That's what I think he needs to do but now that I'm working with him, Anthony has great reach, great jab, great straight right hand. So we could also use those punches, we could also not box, but fight on the outside... We don't have to fight on the inside, we don't have to brawl to win this fight. I think we just have to fight a smart fight, a smart aggressive fight."

'AJ' was close to being stopped in the 12th round of the first fight against Usyk. Therefore, the Ukrainian has the power to hurt the former champion. However, there were also several moments in their first encounter where Joshua seemed to buzz the Ukrainian but did not follow up on his success.

Anthony Joshua will have the opportunity to become a three-time world champion on August 20. With the winner potentially fighting Tyson Fury next to become undisputed, there is a lot at stake for the Brit in the rematch.

