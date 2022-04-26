"I will have this dream of breaking George Foreman's record"- Wladimir Klitschko on his potential comeback  

Wladimir Klitschko has teased a possible comeback to the ring.

This past Saturday night, Tyson Fury faced Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. 'The Gypsy King' dominated and finished 'The Body Snatcher' via sixth-round knockout to retain his WBC and The Ring heavyweight crown.

Following the bout, Fury continued to tease that he would retire. Now a former opponent of the champion and fellow heavyweight great Wladimir Klitschko has reacted to his retirement in an interview with BILD. The story itself was first reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson.

The 46-year-old, who retired himself in 2016, discussed Fury's victory over Whyte. Klitschko seemed happy that his former foe picked up the win and the Ukrainian also teased his own possible return to the ring.

The main reason being that he would like to possibly break George Foreman's record. 'Big George' captured the WBA and IBF heavyweight titles with a knockout victory over Michael Moorer at 45 years old in 1994.

According to Benson, Klitschko stated:

"I'm delighted Tyson Fury won. I don't want to promise anything big, but if the war in Ukraine will soon come to an end… If I'm in good shape, who knows? Maybe I'll have this dream of breaking George Foreman's record."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Wladimir Klitschko on a potential boxing comeback: "I'm delighted Tyson Fury won. I don't want to promise anything big, but if the war in Ukraine will soon come to an end… If I'm in good shape, who knows? Maybe I'll have this dream of breaking George Foreman's record." [ @BILD Wladimir Klitschko on a potential boxing comeback: "I'm delighted Tyson Fury won. I don't want to promise anything big, but if the war in Ukraine will soon come to an end… If I'm in good shape, who knows? Maybe I'll have this dream of breaking George Foreman's record." [@BILD]

Wladimir Klitschko was last in action against Anthony Joshua

Despite retiring at 41 years old, Wladimir Klitschko was still one of the best boxers on the planet when he hung up the gloves.

Two years following his loss to Tyson Fury, the Ukrainian stepped up to fight another young phenom in Anthony Joshua. What fans then got was one of the greatest boxing matches in heavyweight history.

Rather than showcase their technical abilities, the two men decided to give a show. After a tentative first four rounds, Joshua sent Klitschko to the mat in round five. Round six saw then saw 'Dr. Steelhammer' send 'AJ' to the canvas with a big shot, showcasing that he still had a lot of power in his 40s.

Joshua eventually survived and came roaring back. The 11th round saw the end of the contest as the Brit knocked down Klitschko twice. The victory saw Joshua retain his unified heavyweight title.

Following the bout, there were rumors of a rematch, but it never came to fruition. With Wladimir Klitschko stating that a comeback is on the table, we may get a second installment with Joshua after all.

Edited by Harvey Leonard