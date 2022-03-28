"More positive than negative" - Wladimir Klitschko reacts to Oleksandr Usyk leaving the country

Wladimir Klitschko has spoken out about Oleksandr Usyk's decision to leave their country.

Earlier this week, 'The Cat' decided to leave Ukraine in order to begin training for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Usyk was defending his country against the Russian invasion and had put his boxing career on hold. In an interview with Gareth A. Davies for The Telegraph, Klitschko said:

"To have the Ukrainian flag raised, our anthem played and one of our ambassadors out there in the world with the right mindset could be more positive than negative."

Klitschko believes that Usyk's decision is more of a positive than a negative. A Ukrainian performing at the highest level of boxing and carrying the Ukrainian flag will bring even more attention to their situation. Klitschko is currently in the capital city of Kyiv, alongside his brother, the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

They constantly give interviews with top news channels to bring more attention to Ukraine. They give people an update on their daily lives and openly criticize Vladimir Putin's continuous attacks on the country. Hopefully Oleksandr Usyk can make his country proud when he fights Anthony Joshua next.

Oleksandr Usyk confirmed that he is leaving Ukraine to begin his training camp

Oleksandr Usyk decided to leave his country in order to train for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. He made the official announcement via his Instagram. Here's what he had to say:

"Good evening everyone, I've decided to start preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua. That's how I will help my country more and it is better than being in territorial defense and running around Kyiv with a machine gun. Dear friends, many of my friends and close ones called me and supported me in this. Haters, I wish you well and wish you happiness, joy, and peace."

Usyk has received a lot of both support and hate for his decision. However, he has made the decision he feels is right in order to make his country proud. Hopefully 'The Cat' gets enough time to train for his fight and has his mind in the right place during training camp. This fight will be one for the ages.

