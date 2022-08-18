Boxing schedule: which boxers are fighting this weekend?

The boxing world is set to witness two great championship fights this weekend. Anthony Joshua will look to avenge his loss to Oleksandr Usyk and win the heavyweight title back when the two enter the boxing ring again on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The two faced each other back in September last year when Anthony Joshua was a massive favorite to win the bout. However, Oleksandr Usyk flipped the script on him and turned out to be victorious instead.

Apart from the heavyweight title bout, the WBO World Featherweight Championship will also be on the line this weekend in an event hosted by Top Rank in San Diego, California between Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Baez.

Boxing schedule this weekend: Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk full card

Oleksandr Usyk (c) vs. Anthony Joshua WBA, IBF, The Ring and WBO heavyweight titles (12 rounds)

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang - Heavyweight (12 rounds)

Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique - Light heavyweight (12 rounds)

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera - Cruiserweight (10 rounds)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre - Super Lightweight (4 rounds)

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova - Women's Super Bantamweight (8 rounds)

Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson - Heavyweight (8 rounds)

Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic - Light heavyweight (6 rounds)

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko - Light heavyweight (8 rounds)

Bader Al Samreen vs. Faud Taverdi - Super lightweight (6 rounds)

MoneyKicks vs. Traycho Georgiev - Welterweight (6 rounds)

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez full fight card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez - WBO featherweight title (12 rounds)

Giovani Santillan vs. Julio Luna - Welterweight (10 rounds)

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez - Middleweight (4 rounds)

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar - Junior Welterweight (8 rounds)

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. TBA - Featherweight (8 rounds)

Xavier Martinez vs. Alejandro Guerrero - Junior Lightweight (8 rounds)

Miguel Contreras vs. Josec Ruiz - Lightweight (8 rounds)

Austin Brooks vs. Oliver Galicia - Super Featherweight (6 rounds)

Antonio Mireles vs. Kaleel Carter - Heavyweight (4 rounds)

