Boxing Schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend?

The weekend in boxing will be a little light, but an up-and-coming young fighter is taking center stage to solidify his run as one of the best featherweights in the world today.

Mauricio Lara makes his return to the boxing ring against Jose Sanmartin in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday, live worldwide on DAZN.

‘Bronco’ sports an impressive 24-2-1, including 17 knockouts, and has been circling the boxing champions in the 126-pound division following his stunning upset win over Josh Warrington in February 2021. Lara is coming off his 17th KO victory against Emilio Sanchez in San Diego back in March.

Lara is itching to pursue a third clash with current IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington after their rematch in February 2021 ended in a disappointing technical draw in September 2021. The 24-year-old knows that another big win will set him up for a shot at Warrington’s belt, as well as at other titles in the featherweight class.

In Lara’s way is Sanmartin (33-5-1 21 KOs) who is looking for a big win to advance himself in the rankings and earn a shot at greatness. He is riding a seven-fight win streak which includes a victory in Mexico City where he outpointed David Carmona to pick up the WBA Fedecentro Super-Bantamweight Title in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Angel Fierro will lead the co-main event as he faces Jeremy Cuevas for the WBO NABO Lightweight title. Fierro (19-1-2 15 KOs) is ranked No.4 by the WBO. In his last fight, Fierro was held to a split draw against Juan Carlos Burgos in San Diego.

For his part, Cuevas (14-1 10 KOs) is coming off a decision win against Nicolas Pablo Demario last July following a two-year absence from the boxing ring.

Boxing schedule: Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin full fight card

Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin - featherweight

Angel Fierro vs. Jeremy Cuevas - for the WBO NABO Lightweight Title

Reshat Mati vs. TBA - for WBC Youth Silver Super Lightweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Luciano Chaparro Araujo - Super Middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes - Middleweight

Jonathan Lopez vs. Ulises Suarez Ortega – Super Featherweight

