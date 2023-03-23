BREAKING: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter reveals real reason behind failed Tyson Fury fight negotiations

Alex Krassyuk, the promoter of Oleksandr Usyk, recently announced that the much-anticipated heavyweight boxing showdown between Usyk and Tyson Fury will not be taking place.

The news has left many fans disappointed, as the fight was highly anticipated by boxing enthusiasts around the world. Despite months of anticipation and excitement, it seems that the two fighters will not be meeting in the ring any time soon.

Krassyuk claimed in a recent interview with Sky Sports that the eagerly awaited heavyweight boxing battle between Usyk and Fury has been canceled due to disagreements over the terms of an immediate rematch. The match was scheduled to take place on April 29th at Wembley Stadium.

While Usyk had previously agreed to a 70/30 purse split in Fury's favor, the failure to agree on the conditions for a rematch appears to have caused a rift between the two teams. Usyk's camp reportedly indicated that they will no longer participate in the bout.

The boxing promoter stated:

"I will try to express how disappointed I am, not just for Usyk, not just for this fight not happening, but for all boxing fans around the world. Because this is probably the most anticipated fight, the most awaited fight with Tyson Fury, the most wanted one, not just from the fans but from our side as well."

Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk speaks to Sky Sports about #UsykFury talks collapsing 🥊 "If it's a one fight deal, then it has to be 50/50." 🤝

Boxing fans criticize Tyson Fury for cancellation of the bout with Oleksandr Usyk

The undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for April 29 in London, has been canceled.

In the wake of the disappointing news, boxing fans turned to Twitter to vent their rage at the WBC heavyweight champion.

Twitter user @RichardLenglll wrote:

"No one is surprised, Fury not interest in this fight at all."

Leng @RichardLenglll @SkySportsNews No one is surprised, Fury no interest in this fight at all

Another user @Duma08 thinks:

"70/30 split is ridiculous."

@SimonClare7 urges Fury to vacate the heavyweight title:

"To be honest as it stands usyk will have more fans everyone’s getting bored of Tyson Fury now. Retire give the belts up."

Simon Clare➕ @SimonClare7 @SkySportsNews To be honest as it stands usyk will have more fans everyone's getting bored of @Tyson_Fury now. Retire give the belts up.

@sussexbythesea4 wrote:

"Fury what a waste. Biggest fight in the world and he gets greedy."

sussex 🇺🇦 @sussexbythesea4 @MichaelBensonn Fury what a waste. Biggest fight in the world and he gets greedy

@Mc_Legend_Face remarked:

"Fury is a disgrace. He should vacate his belt. He has only fought TWO top ten heavyweights in the last 8 years! (Wilder & Whyte) since beating Klitschko - & denied Wlad a rematch!"

Hello @Mc_Legend_Face



He has only fought TWO top ten heavyweights in the last 8 years! (Wilder & Whyte) since beating Klitschko - & denied Wlad a rematch!



@SkySportsBoxing Fury is a disgrace. He should vacate his belt 🦆🦆He has only fought TWO top ten heavyweights in the last 8 years! (Wilder & Whyte) since beating Klitschko - & denied Wlad a rematch!#TysonFraud

