British Boxing Board of Control suspends all January events due to COVID-19 situation

The British Boxing Board of Control has officially confirmed that all boxing events in the UK have been suspended for the month of January. Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams will no longer be taking place this month.

The decision comes amidst rising COVID-19 cases that have caused major concern in the country.

In a statement released by the British Boxing Board of Control, as per DAZN, the board stated that it hopes to recommence boxing tournaments by February. Here's what it said:

“Following advice from the British Boxing Board of Control Medical Panel, boxing tournaments under the jurisdiction of the BBBofC will be suspended for the month of January. A further review by the Medical Panel and Stewards will take place prior to the planned recommencement of boxing in February.”

When will the Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Williams boxing match happen?

Chris Eubank Jr was originally set to take on Liam Williams on December 11, but the fight had to be canceled after Williams suffered a shoulder injury. The fight was rescheduled for January 29 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

If a decision is made to relocate to a jurisdiction outside the UK, the fight could still potentially happen on January 29. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it seems likely that a showdown between the Brits will be pushed to a later date.

The latest postponement may come as disappointing news for Chris Eubank Jr., who has been vying for a title fight against middleweight icon Gennady Golovkin later this year. If the fight is postponed, a potential fight between him and Golovkin will have to be pushed back even further.

If the boxing tournament does not resume by February, it could also cast doubt over a bunch of other major upcoming fights.

Amir Khan's highly anticipated clash against Kell Brook is one of the biggest fights on the agenda for February. The two are set to face each other on February 19 in Manchester.

The suspension could also scupper the hopes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to have their upcoming respective bouts in the UK. While 'The Gypsy King' is expected to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte, 'AJ' is set to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch.

