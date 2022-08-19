"I will just have to take it on the chin" - Callum Smith moves on from the Canelo Alvarez loss ahead of his bout on the card of Usyk vs. Joshua 2 

Callum Smith opened up on his loss to Canelo Alvarez, suggesting that he has moved on from the defeat. The 32-year-old Englishman has since beaten Lenin Castillo and is now set to take on Mathieu Bauderlique on Saturday.

Smith spoke about bouncing back from his loss to the Mexican during a recent media appearance:

"I've said that I can't sit and blame other people or make excuses for reasons to why I lost there. I will just have to take it on the chin, the better man beat me on the night and move forward and doing that helped me."

Watch Callum Smith talk about his loss to Alvarez below:

As mentioned earlier, the former WBA (Super) Super Middleweight Champion is set to take on Mathieu Bauderlique on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. Should he beat Bauderlique, Smith could take one step closer to getting a title shot at light heavyweight and potentially becoming a two-weight world champion.

Oleksandr Usyk is open to the idea of fighting Canelo Alvarez

Oleksandr Usyk isn't ruling out a potential fight against Alvarez. 'The Cat' is currently set to take on Anthony Joshua later this weekend to mark his first heavyweight title defense.

Ahead of the highly anticipated rematch, there has been a lot of discussion on who he could face next after Joshua. While Tyson Fury initially led those discussions, 'The Gypsy King' recently announced that he's retiring again and that has fueled speculation of a potential matchup against the Mexican.

During a recent interview with Parimatch, the Unified Heavyweight Champion talked about the possibility of fighting Alvarez. While suggesting that the fight isn't impossible, Usyk stated:

"To fight Canelo Alvarez, I would have to lose 12kg. It will be a freak fight. I think firstly I need to do what I have in mind in the heavyweight division, and then maybe arrange such a fight. But the fight with Canelo Alvarez potentially involves big money, so I’m not ruling out the possibility that it will happen."

That said, Oleksandr Usyk's future depends on what happens this Saturday night and if he can retain his heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua.

