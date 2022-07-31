"He doesn't want another Mexican to take that win" - Canelo Alvarez gets ridiculed for not facing David Benavidez 

Several pundits, including heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, have suggested that Canelo Alvarez participate in a potential fight against David Benavidez Jr. However, Alvarez hasn’t shown any special interest in that fight. He marched straight towards the world title at 168 lbs while Benavidez was still climbing the ladder.

After capturing all four belts in the super-middleweight division, Canelo could have opted to meet David Benavidez. Instead, he went up to meet Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds, which resulted in Alvarez's first loss since 2013.

Watch Canelo vs. Bivol highlights below:

At 26-0 as a pro, Benavidez has all the boxing credentials to be a worthy opponent for Canelo Alvarez — minus his PPV appeal. That said, Benavidez’s father recently spoke about Canelo in a chat with Boxing Scene.com.

Benavidez Sr. ridiculed Canelo Alvarez and mentioned that he is scared to lose against his son in what could be a massive upset in the sport. He said:

“Let's be honest. Canelo will never fight David. We know that. I don't think that fight is going to happen. No way. It's all excuses when they say he doesn't deserve that fight and has nothing to offer. Canelo doesn't want to fight him. And I understand. David is younger.”

“Another bigger reason why he doesn't want to fight David is that he doesn't want another Mexican to take that win. He'll fight anybody, but not a Mexican guy, because if a Mexican beats him, they take all of his fame and position. If he fights someone else from another country, nothing happens.”

Apart from Benavidez Jr., Jermall Charlo and several more middleweights are trying to get a shot at Canelo. However, the undisputed champion is strictly focused on his upcoming match against ‘GGG’ at this time.

What’s next for Canelo Alvarez after facing Gennadiy Golovkin?

Following the loss against Bivol, Canelo needs to secure a dominant win against ‘GGG’. He has vowed to send his 40-year-old opponent to retirement.

With a win over his heated rival, Canelo could potentially rematch Dmitry Bivol — at least, that’s what Eddie Hearn has hinted at. Meanwhile, the super middleweight category can also offer big fights to Canelo.

All of this depends on the result of Canelo vs. GGG 3. Fresh off a TKO win against Ryota Murata, unified middleweight champion Golovkin is more than prepared to step up and face Canelo at 168 pounds. A lot of people believe the challenger will have the performance of a lifetime, so it will be interesting to see whether either man can live up to the hype.

