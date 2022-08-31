'Fading' Gennadiy Golovkin is deemed a perfect 'prey' for Canelo Alvarez- "He just got his ego hurt against Bivol"

Canelo Alvarez has had two of his toughest in-ring battles against Gennadiy Golovkin. However, he is still favored to win the trilogy fight on September 17 in Las Vegas in the eyes of American boxer Paul Malignaggi.

Malignaggi isn’t very impressed by what he saw from Gennadiy Golovkin against Ryota Murata. Moreover, he believes that Canelo Alvarez will come in stronger after suffering his second career defeat against WBA 175 lbs champion Dmitry Bivol. In a chat with ProBox TV, the retired pugilist said:

“I don’t think he [GGG] can back up Canelo now at this point, not at 40-years-old. Not the way what I saw in the Murata fight and Canelo is going to be pissed off coming off the Bivol loss. I mean it’s not like he got hurt against Bivol. He just got his ego hurt against Bivol. He is going to have a chip on his shoulder and he has got the right kind of prey in front of him, sort of a fading Golovkin.”

Watch the full interview below:-

Canelo and ‘GGG’ locked horns for the last time in 2018, which went in favor of the Mexican boxer. Since then, Canelo has been more active than his upcoming rival. ‘GGG’ is 4-0 since the rematch against Canelo, whereas the undisputed super middleweight champion is 7-1.

Gennadiy Golovkin is a hard hitter and a brilliant boxer. Despite his age, ‘GGG’ believes he is capable of defeating Canelo and has appeared optimistic throughout. It will be interesting to see whether Golovkin can be the third boxer to defeat Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - How to watch the fight live?

The trilogy fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom banner. Tickets for Canelo vs. GGG 3 are still available online. However, the best seats are mostly booked as the fight is selling like hot cakes.

DAZN has the telecasting rights for the event and it will be streamed on PPV in 200 countries including the USA, Canada and Australia.

Edited by Virat Deswal