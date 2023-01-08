Canelo Alvarez buries beef with Lionel Messi posing with Argentine soccer jersey

Canelo Alvarez has officially buried the hatchet with Lionel Messi.

The pair feuded during the World Cup late last year as Argentina faced Mexico. Messi led his squad to victory and later led his nation to win the entire tournament. However, not everything was great for the soccer star during that stretch.

For a brief period of time following Argentina's victory over Mexico, the legendary soccer player was in a feud with Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican boxer released an explicit series of tweets directed at Messi after a video went viral following the game.

The video saw the Argentina national team celebrating their massive victory. For his part, Messi was seen in the video with a Mexican jersey at his feet. Alvarez blasted the soccer player for allowing the jersey to be on the floor and accused him of wiping his feet with it.

In the weeks that followed, Canelo Alvarez apologized to Lionel Messi, stating that he will always be passionate about his country. Now, it seems that the beef between the two is officially over. On Twitter, Alvarez was seen posing with an Argentine jersey as a sign of respect.

See the tweet with Alvarez holding the Argentine jersey below:

When will Canelo Alvarez fight next?

Canelo Alvarez's next fight is yet to be confirmed, but will likely be announced in the coming weeks. The Mexican superstar has been out of action since his trilogy match against Gennadiy Golovkin last September. Alvarez picked up an impressive decision win over 'GGG', but it didn't come without a cost.

Following the fight, the super-middleweight champion announced his plans to take time off due to getting hand surgery. Alvarez was initially expected to miss the full year, but that timetable might've been a bit over the top.

Over the last few months, Alvarez, along with his promoter, Eddie Hearn, have stated that the champion could return as early as May. Along with that, the two have revealed that he could fight in the U.K. for the first time later this year.

As far as opponents go, John Ryder is reportedly the leading contender to face Canelo Alvarez. 'The Gorilla' is the WBA interim super middleweight champion, having earned the title by defeating Zach Parker in November. As of now, the matchup between the two champions is yet to be made official, however, fans can likely expect an announcement in the coming weeks.

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Canelo Alvarez 'Very Likely' To Face John Ryder In May, Hearn Says dlvr.it/Sdw0bK Canelo Alvarez 'Very Likely' To Face John Ryder In May, Hearn Says dlvr.it/Sdw0bK https://t.co/jg7JqqHlrd

